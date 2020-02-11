Government, eastern Sudan groups finalizing talks in Juba



February 10, 2020 -(JUBA) - The chief mediator Tut Kew Gatluak said that the talks on the eastern Sudan file have come close to an end, hoping that the parties would meet the deadline of 14 February for the signing of a comprehensive peace agreement.

The transitional government and the opposition groups from the arid eastern region within the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) hold talks in Juba to discuss the issues of underdevelopment and marginalisation, in one of the poorest regions in the country.

In statements to Sudan Tribune on Monday after a session of talks, Gatltuak said that the meeting discussed all issues of the poor region of eastern Sudan.

He said that the discussions tackled health and education issues, the situation in the areas affected by war and mines, water, and the establishment of a reconstruction fund for eastern Sudan to fund to education and other issues.

"We decided to form a joint committee to draft the terms of the agreement and as soon as it is ready, we will hold a final session to review the deal and announce the signing ceremony tomorrow (Tuesday) or the day after."

The SRF groups from eastern Sudan participating in the talks are the Beja conference and the United Popular Front for Liberation and Justice (UPFLJ).

However, on Monday a faction of the UPFLJ sacked it leader Alamin Daoud blaming of contributing of igniting tribal violence in the region.

In return, Daoud announced the dismissal of the Secretary-General of the Front, Abdel Wahab Jamil.

