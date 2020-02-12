 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 12 February 2020

Sudan agrees to hand over al-Bashir to international justice

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

IDPs at Abu Shouk camps in North Darfur receive Hamdok with a banner calling to hand al-Bashir to the ICC on 4 November 2019 (ST photo)
February 11, 2020 (JUBA) - The transitional government on Tuesday agreed to hand over the ousted President Omer al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying it was crucial for peace and justice in Sudan.

At different times, the war crimes court in The Hague issued arrest warrants for al-Bashir, two other former officials: Abdel Rahim Hussein, Ahmed Haroun and a militia leader Ali Kushayb.

After al-Bashir’s ouster, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), their government headed by Abdallah Hamdok said they have no objection to their handover. However, the position of the military component evolved slowly to meet the ever-increasing demand of the displaced people in Darfur.

Speaking after a meeting with Darfur armed groups in Juba, the venue of peace talks, the government negotiator and member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed al-Hassan al-Taishi declared that the government agreed with the armed groups to hand the indicted former officials to the ICC.

"We cannot achieve justice unless we heal the wounds (of the victims). We cannot escape from confronting that (fact) because there are crimes against humanity and war crimes committed against innocent people in Darfur and other regions without the appearance of the indicted people before the International Criminal Court," said al-Taishi.

He emphasized that the government agreement emanates from the principle of justice which is one of the three principles of the Sudanese revolution and the principle of impunity.

The Sudanese government did not indicate when the former senior officials would be handed over to the ICC.

On 5 November 2019, IDPs in Darfur welcomed Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok with banners calling to hand al-Bashir over to the war crimes court.

"This is a fundamental demand that no barrier can stop it," he said on the same day voicing the government support to their request.

On 19 December 2019, the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan admitted the right of victims of war crimes and atrocities in Darfur region to resort to The Hague court (ICC).

"If we are unable to achieve justice for our people here, they have the right to demand that justice be done wherever they choose. We are bound to achieve their demands," he further stressed.

Al-Taishi said they agreed with the armed groups on four mechanisms for justice in Darfur: the ICC, the Darfur Crimes Court to try officials and militia leaders involved in Darfur atrocities but not indicted by the ICC, the traditional justice mechanism and the justice and reconciliation mechanism.

Also, he said they would discuss the landownership and tribal reservations in a session on Tuesday evening.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 12 February 06:52, by Midit Mitot

    Omar Albashir doesn,t deserve to be handed over to ICC by the same people whom he was serving.

    We south Sudanese can forgive him though we fought his regime alot for 21 years, since He had signed our independent we forgive him.

    repondre message

    • 12 February 06:59, by conservative

      Mait

      How can you forgive someone who killed your family in the past without he apologized for no he has to go even to hell and you go follow him

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s peace is virtually impossible under misleading rumours 2020-02-11 08:26:06 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the zigzags and the ups and downs of the Peace Process, which is considered one of the three slogans of the glorious popular (...)

Reforms in South Sudan’s ministry of foreign affairs 2020-02-08 06:00:49 By James Gatdet Dak February 7, 2020 ---- I hope South Sudan's "iron lady", the current minister of foreign affairs, Awut Deng Acuil, has begun to voluntarily introduce and vigorously and fairly (...)

China and Muslim minority 2020-02-05 13:22:47 By Mohamed Alhassan Alsayed What is the truth about the situation of the Muslim Uighur minority in Xinjiang autonomous region in northwest China? And how does Islam become an instrument of war (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.