Troika warns against inflammatory statements by South Sudanese parties



February 11, 2020 (JUBA) - The Troika countries renewed their call for compromise on the number of states and warned against inflammatory statements by South Sudanese parties.

The call comes after the rejection of the South Sudanese government of a proposal made by the IGAD Council of Ministers and special envoys to establish 23 states in South Sudan.

"We encourage all parties to exercise the spirit of political compromise (...) in these final days," said the Troika on Tuesday and urged the peace partners to work together to resolve issues blocking the formation of an inclusive national unity government by the February 22 deadline.

"A credible unity government needs to be inclusive as specified in the R-ARCSS and cannot be formed based on unilateral action," further stressed the joint statement by the government of the United States, The United Kingdom and Norway.

On 8 February, the South Sudanese minister Michael Makuei blasted the SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar and the IGAD adding that the government will be formed on 22 February whatever the position they adopt.

He further said they are determined to maintain the 32 states and once the government has been formed a referendum can be held or also they can refer it to the constitutional making process.

"Refusing to compromise and move forward undermines the agreement, risks the ceasefire, and erodes the trust of the public and the confidence of partners," said the statement.

"During this critical time, we urge all parties to continue to uphold and publicly commit to the permanent ceasefire, to instruct their forces to exercise restraint, and to avoid inflammatory statements," further stressed the three countries.

