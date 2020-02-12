Sudan PM has to consult partners before to request UN peace operation: Arman



February 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The SPLM-N Agar deputy leader criticized Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok for sending his request to for the international peace support operation without consulting political forces.

Hamdok on 27 January addressed a letter to the UN secretary-general asking for a Security Council mandate to establish, a peace support operation under Chapter VI “in the form of a special political mission with a strong peacebuilding component”.

The request was criticized by the National Umma Party of Sadig al-Mahdi who said it violated the mandate of the transitional government. Also, the Islamist political parties rejected any international intervention in Sudan’s political affairs.

Yasir Arman in a statement to Madarat Jadida, the mouthpiece of the SPLM-N Agar on Tuesday hamdok’s letter raises serious issues that none of the Sudanese parties government can act alone.

“It would have been better to submit the letter to the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers as well as the Forces for Freedom and Change for agreement on the initiative of the Prime Minister,” Arman said.

“Such move This gesture would have unified the political will and transforms the United Nations and the international community into partners in building peace in accordance with the national will and sovereignty” he added.

The SPLM-N Agar chief negotiator went further to blame Hamdok for not reaching the armed groups concerned by the peace implementation process stressing that the parties to the peace process also have the right to agree on the ideal way for the participation of the international community in the peacebuilding operation.

“This is their inherent right based on the partnership in the peace process itself,” he emphasized.

The leader of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front Hadi Idris on Tuesday welcomed the initiative saying it was in line with their demand for international guarantee to the peace implementation process.

Nonetheless, Arman stressed that dialogue was still possible between the transitional government and the peace partners to address every reservation deserving to be discussed.

(ST)