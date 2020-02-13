 
 
 
Sudan, USS Cole victims reach settlement paving way for removal from terror list

February 13, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The transitional government reached an agreement with the families of U.S. sailors killed in the al Qaeda bombing of the destroyer USS Cole, within the framework of the ongoing process to remove Sudan from the list of State Sponsors Of Terrorism (SST)

JPEG - 21.9 kb
The port side damage to the guided missile destroyer USS Cole is pictured after a bomb attack during a refueling operation in the port of Aden in this October 12, 2000 (Reuters file photo)

According to a written statement extended to Sudan tribune by the Justice Minister Nasr al-Din Abdel Bari on Wednesday, Khartoum will pay $30 million to the families of the 17 sailors killed during the attack on 12 October 2000.

Abdel Bari said the settlement agreement which was signed on 7 February has explicitly affirmed that the Sudanese government is not responsible for this incident or other incidents or acts of terrorism.

The government has entered into this agreement out of keenness to settle "the historical allegations of terrorism created by the former regime and only for the purpose of fulfilling the conditions set by the U.S. administration to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism and the normalization of relations with the United States and the rest of the world," he stressed.

In 2014, a U.S. court said that Sudan’s aid to al Qaeda "led to the murders" of the 17 Americans in the bombing of the USS Cole and awarded the families $35 million.

However, in April 2019 the Supreme Court rejected a bid by families of the 17 sailors to collect some $35 million in damages from Sudan for its alleged role in the attack.

The settlement was concluded to definitively close the case and prevent future cases before the U.S. courts.

On 6 February, Abdel Bari met with Tibor Nagy U.S. Assistant Secretary for African affairs to the Sudanese government efforts to finalize the normalization process of bilateral relations.

On 24 February the Supreme Court will hear a case by the victims of the 1998 bombing of the U.S. embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The judges will consider a rule by an appeals court that overturned about $4.3 billion in punitive damages of $10.2 billion initially awarded to the families.

An agreement over this matter will pave the way for the U.S. administration to remove Sudan from the terror blacklist.

Under Secretary for Political Affairs, David Hale on 14 January urged Sudan’s foreign Minister Asma Abdallah to pay financial compensations to family members of the victims of terrorist attacks before to remove the impoverished country from the SST list.

"The Under Secretary underscored that compensation for the victims of terrorism remains a priority for the U.S. government," said the State Department after the meeting.

(ST)

  • 13 February 08:39, by Langbaar

    Well if North Sudan is innocent, which I personally think she is, then why do you fellows acquiesced to pay for the crime you never committed? The US had terrorized almost every country on this planet either directly or indirectly, but she never pays for her crimes against other people and their countries, outrageous double standard indeed>>>>

    repondre message

    • 13 February 08:50, by Langbaar

      Not that I am a fan of North Sudan whatsoever, but an injustice is an injustice and should always be pointed out when it is being blatantly sold out in the open. Some out of touch with realities who run the US seem to be living on different universe than the rest of the world, but they would some be brought down to the real universe the rest of the world are living on whether the US like it or not

      repondre message

      • 13 February 09:00, by Langbaar

        Powerful empires once controlled this world and were expounded through terrorism and those powerful empires were in the end brought down by the same terrorism they inflicted on other people and their countries. The most glaring example was the BRITISH EMPIRE. Nothing lasts forever and some wise American people know this simple fact. From Korea war, Vietnam war, Afghan war, Iraq war one and two,>>>

        repondre message

        • 13 February 09:06, by Langbaar

          Libya war, current Syria and Yemeni war and other low level wars being fought through proxies and behind the scenes, the US is deep in the neck in all these wars. But the innocent civilians caught up in those wars are not paid by anyone. For those some South Sudanese in the know though. The US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israel) attack dog are ’love our country and our people to death’>>>>

          repondre message

          • 13 February 09:14, by Langbaar

            they even ’swear and pray’ that there cannot be there cloned so-called arab North Sudan and their lifestyles without South Sudan and the South Sudanese people. They have found out that their ’regime change’ of the current government and be replaced with their puppets/stooges of Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Majak Agoot and some of their creeps who have sold themselves>>>

            repondre message

            • 13 February 09:19, by Langbaar

              and their souls to these vermin. And the vermin hoped they would go and micro-manage them in *Washington, Wall Street, London, Dubai, Bahamas, Virgin Islands, Hong Kong, Cayman Islands, Panama and other shady countries these vermin go and hide their plunders in. And this is why they have taken South Sudan and the South Sudanese people hostage all along>>>>

              repondre message

              • 13 February 09:26, by Langbaar

                Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Majak Agoot and some of their low level puppets/stooges, traitors, thieves in foreign hotels, bars and brothels as their ’blackmails and leverage’ over South Sudan and South Sudanese people for the vermin to crawl their evil selves into our country and over our country and over our people again.>>>>

                repondre message

                • 13 February 09:32, by Langbaar

                  to come and restart their dirty project where they left it on the 15/12/2013. But the vermin are wasting their damn times and our times. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. The vermin love affair with our country and our people has gone too far and the vermin are going to be bombed pretty badly out of our country and over our country once and for all>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 13 February 09:39, by Langbaar

                    Mr. Riek Machar and Lam Akol are being deliberately kept in North Sudan as blackmails, leverage and blackmail over South Sudan. A clown Mr. Abiye Ahmed was tapped on the *shoulder by his handlers from the US, the UK, the UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israel) attack dogs and their lackeys here in the IGAD and the AU’ to bring Mr. Riek Machar from South Africa>>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 13 February 09:43, by Fathi

                      "Not that I am a fan of North Sudan whatsoever" LOOOL

                      Wow, I’m surprised you’ve taken this stance, even though it supports us in the north. We paid because we risk economic collapse if we don’t pay. The US is weaponizing the dollar.
                      This is why we will join Putin and his buddies in BRICS (Brazil Russia India China South Africa) when they get their monetary system running. Then the dollar falls

                      repondre message

  • 13 February 09:19, by Fathi

    Good job being on top of things while clearly stating that we are not responsible because the charges are bogus and that we are only doing this because the US is holding our economy and our democratic transition for ransome $

    repondre message

    • 13 February 09:24, by Fathi

      "The Under Secretary underscored that compensation for the victims of terrorism remains a priority for the U.S. government"

      Notice how this statement alone undermines any negotiations that could’ve been taking place to settle the charges. Given the urgency and need for debt relief, the families suing have no reason to negotiate now.

      repondre message

      • 13 February 09:35, by Fathi

        Now, that we have settled this case, almost finalized the peace process, and are working on settling the bogus charges for the Tanzania & Nairobi attacks, in addition to helping the US legitimize their unjust African Criminal Court aka International Criminal Court, the US should begin delisting Sudan from the bullshit SST list.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



