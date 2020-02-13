UN diplomat, Sudanese officials discuss political support operation



February 13, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - An United Nations official held talks in Khartoum on Wednesday with senior government officials to discuss international support for the transitional government in Sudan and the formation of a political support mission under Chapter VI.

Rosemary Anne DiCarlo United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs arrived in Khartoum days after the disclosure of a letter by Prime minister Abdallah Hamdok to the UN Security Council to establish an international mission to support Khartoum to achieve during the transitional period the implementation of peace agreements under negotiations with the armed groups in Juba.

DiCarlo met with the head of the Sovereign Council of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to discuss the issues of the transitional period and ways that the UN can support in the implementation of the tasks of the transitional period.

During the meeting which was attended by the Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General Nicholas Haysom, she conveyed the commitment of the international organization to provide everything that would facilitate the completion of these plans.

The visiting international official was also by Prime Minister Hamdok who later confirmed in a press statement that the United Nations was keen to support Sudan and the transitional government.

Haysom said that the meeting touched on Sudan’s needs, the challenges facing the transitional government and the role of the international community as well as the United Nations in supporting Sudan to overcome these challenges.

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, DiCarlo met with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Omer Gamar Eldin, who conveyed to international officials Sudan’s commitment to the success of the transitional period to achieve the goals of the Sudanese people in cooperation with the international and regional communities.

According to a statement by the foreign ministry, the visiting international diplomat confirmed the UN commitment to support the transitional period until it achieved its goals.

"It was agreed on the future presence of the United Nations in Sudan through a special political mission aimed at assisting the government in building peace and supporting state institutions to achieve sustainable development in all parts of Sudan, provided that the period of the special mission ends with the end of the transitional period," said the statement.

On 9 February in the margins of the AU Summit in Addis Ababa, the Sudanese prime minister met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who pledged the United Nations’ full support to Sudan.

(ST)