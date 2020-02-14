Sudan says foreign terrorist cell planned to kill FFC officials

February 13, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Foreign terrorist elements planned to kill Sudanese officials tasked with the dismantlement of the former regime, legal and political officials said on Thursday.

Sudanese police Tuesday said it had broken criminal gang manufacturing explosives in the Eastern Nile district of Khartoum state, and arrested one of its members without further details.

However, an expert on terror groups suggested that the detainee is a member of a terrorist cell that was planning to carry out terrorist attacks.

"The police confirmation of the presence of foreigners among the accused reinforces the hypothesis of the terrorist cell," al-Hadi Mohamed al-Amin to Sudan Tribune before to point out that the East Nile area is known for hosting extremist elements.

On Thursday, the Sudanese prosecutor stated that his office in the suburb of Al-Haj Youssef, east of Khartoum, opened a criminal case against the person arrested by the police and to issue arrest warrants against the other fugitives members of the cell.

The prosecutor further said the members of the terrorist group belong to an Islamist violent group without further details and they arrived in the country 6 months ago, with forged Syrian travel documents, to carry out bomb attacks.

For his part, a member of the Central Coordination of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), Orwa al-Sadiq told Sudan Tribune that the terrorist cell was planning to target members of the committee to dismantle the former regime including Wajdi Salih, Salah Manna, Taha Osman, and a member of the Sovereign Council and deputy chairman of the committee Mohamed al-Faki who is also a member of the ruling coalition.

The prosecutor office said Al-Haj Youssef deputy prosecutor Mu’tasim Abdallah Mahmoud, was charged with filing a lawsuit under the anti-terrorism act, against the arrested member of the "terrorist cell".

The statement said that the security authorities had seized explosives, explosive belts, chemical materials electronic devices, and maps of some Sudanese cities.

It added that it became clear, according to the arrested member, that the network composed of Egyptian radical elements.

The prosecutor noted that the arrestee acknowledged that he had received training in the manufacturing and installation of explosives and that he and the rest of the members of the cell smuggled to Sudan with forged Syrian passports.

