 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 14 February 2020

South Sudan’s NDM rejects Kiir’s consultation meeting

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 14, 2020 (JUBA) – Another South Sudanese political party has turned down an invitation by President Salva Kiir for a consultation meeting on a proposal by the IGAD to resolve the number of states issue.

JPEG - 12.2 kb
Lam Akol (Photo Reutrers)

On 9 February, President Salva Kiir asked the IGAD leaders to give until the 15th February to consult with “his constituents” before to take a decision on compromise proposal providing to re-establish the 10-state administrative system.

However, the government called on the signatories of the peace agreement to take part in a meeting on 14 February that will gather government ministers, state governors, religious leaders and other dignitaries in South Sudan.

Lam Akol, the National Democratic Movement (NDM) leader distanced himself from the meeting saying it is “unacceptable” that the regime to try turn what was an internal consultation of SPLM-IG as per the request into a "national" one involving all and sundry”.

“The NDM cannot and will not be part of this charade and is advising all its members, supporters and the entire South Sudanese not to give this internal SPLM-IG matter any legitimacy,” he further stressed.

The SPLM-IO has already rejected the call for the consultation meeting saying they are not concerned by this meeting which should be with “his constituents”.

The South Sudanese government spokesperson Minister Michael Makuei stressed during the weekend that his government will maintain the 32 states and will from the transitional cabinet whatever the position of the other peace partners.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


How hope for peace in South Sudan turned into despair 2020-02-13 04:41:14 By Luke Geng Geng, Kuajok While the ongoing peace talk in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) seems to be flattering again with no signs of positive progress as it is already heading to no direction in like (...)

Sudan’s peace is virtually impossible under misleading rumours 2020-02-11 08:26:06 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the zigzags and the ups and downs of the Peace Process, which is considered one of the three slogans of the glorious popular (...)

Reforms in South Sudan’s ministry of foreign affairs 2020-02-08 06:00:49 By James Gatdet Dak February 7, 2020 ---- I hope South Sudan's "iron lady", the current minister of foreign affairs, Awut Deng Acuil, has begun to voluntarily introduce and vigorously and fairly (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.