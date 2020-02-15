 
 
 
South Sudan Kiir agrees to re-establish the 10 states

February 15, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir Saturday accepted the IGAD compromise proposal to re-establish the 10 states paving the way for the formation of the transitional government within a week.

South opposition leader Riek Machar (L) greets President Salva Kiir in Juba on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 (PPU)

On Friday the cabinet members, the lawmakers, state governors supported the government official position for the 32 states.

However, in a meeting held on Saturday morning, President Kiir surprised the presence announced his acceptance for the reestablishment of the 10 states during the transitional period.

The Presidency "Resolved to return the country to ten (10) States and their previous respective counties; plus three (3) administrative areas," said a statement signed by President Kiir on Saturday.

The president further "recognized that this decision may not have been the best option for our people but for the sake of peace and unity in the country, the Presidency sees it necessary".

The SPLM-IO leader and the main peace partner on Thursday said he accepted the 10 states compromise for the sake of peace and abandoned his call for 23 states in the country.

The 32 state system was criticized, among others, because it violated the tribal boundaries in the country and ignited tensions between the ethnic groups.

The revitalized peace pact did not resolve the difference over the number of states but set a mechanism to settle it during the pre-transitional period.

During the transitional period, the peace partners have to agree on a territorial administrative system and include it in the permanent constitution which they will adopt before the elections.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

