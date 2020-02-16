 
 
 
Sunday 16 February 2020

Hemetti calls for code of conduct to achieve Sudan’s transition, complains of marginalization

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemetti (Reuters file photo)
February 15, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s leading member of the Transitional Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti" complained of his marginalization by Hamdok government and called for code of conduct to enhance confidence with the ruling coalition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

Hemetti who is the General Commander Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was interviewed by Sudan 24 TV confessed for the first time his feeling of rejection by the Sudanese street.

This confession comes after several attempts to organize public relations campaigns to improve his image following the attack involving his militiamen on the pro-democracy sit-in on 3 June 2019.

During the talk show, Hemetti denied doing any efforts to obstruct the action of the civilian-led government which faces huge economic burden due to the lack of financial resources.

"In a joint meeting of the Council of Sovereignty, the Council of Ministers and the Forces for Freedom and Change some voices within the FFC said that they do not even want to hear from us and even they do not want us to interfere," he disclosed to express his feeling of mistrust.

The three bodies meet to discuss major issues in the country. They recently met to discuss Entebbe meeting between the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hemetti said they have no intention to obstruct or overthrow the civilian government instead he stressed that they are supporters of the democratic transition and want to help to achieve this task.

"From here I am calling for a code of conduct in which we all pledge - as supporters of change and as a sovereign council, a cabinet; FFC and youth - to work for the interest of the country and to focus our efforts get the country out of its crises (...)," he said.

"We are confused about what do, we not know what we can do. We can help, provide services and take advantage of our relationships, but they do not allow us," he further said.

Hemetti and his RSF had tried to organize a campaign against the Cholera outbreak and to provide vehicles always to transport people but he and his militiamen were rejected by the FFC forces as they call to speed up the investigation on the bloody raid of 3 June.

Hemetti who appointed by al-Burhan as deputy head of the Sovereign Council even if the position is not in the Constitutional Document said they can use his relations with the Arab United Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to end the current economic crisis.

"We need external support so that we can stand on our own feet. But some people fought all those who support us. they did not allow them to work and kept insulting them day and night," he stressed.

He recalled that the UAE and Saudi Arabia are the only countries that supported the Sudanese and provided them with three billion.

"If we want to recover and come out of our crises, we must face these people (who identified as some FFC groups) and know where our interest is," he stressed.

(ST)

  • 16 February 09:44, by Fathi

    Awww the guy that stole a mountain of gold (who does that?lol), made our people mercenaries in Yemen & Libya, & is the rapist and murderer of Darfur + the June 3rd sit-in has his feelings hurt LOL
    This man lacked empathy when he significantly contributed to Sudan’s suffering, so he gets no sympathy.

    • 16 February 09:49, by Fathi

      "can use his relations with the Arab United Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to end the current economic crisis."

      We rejected their help when it was used to legitimize the military council, before the agreement. Now that we have civilians in gov, all they do is use us as mercenaries in Yemen & Libya to further their interests.

      • 16 February 09:54, by Fathi

        Furthermore, they have a long history of undermining democracy & funding counter revolutions.

        If Hemedti really wants to help, how about he stops smuggling untaxed gold ($9 billion worth) to UAE via Junaid? They might’ve offered 3 billion in aid, but they’ve received way more: mercenaries, gold, and more than a million acres of sudanese land to farm.

        • 16 February 09:57, by Fathi

          Don’t forget, it was UAE who got Burhan to meet Netanyahu and likely organized a meeting with Pompeo to undermine our PM.

          Let UAE & Saudi stop exploiting Sudanese & undermining our civilian government, then our feelings toward them might change.

