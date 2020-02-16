Kiir relieves 32 state governors, as new Ruweng area raise concerns

February 15, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir on Saturday evening dismissed the governors of the 32 states paving the way for the reconfiguration of the country in 10 states, as the main peace partners voiced concern over the creation of Ruweng Area.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir at the launch of the new harvest season in Luri county, Dec. 29, 2019 (PPU)

The decision followed his acceptance of the compromise proposal made by the IGAD leaders to re-establish the 10 state administrative system to end the contention on the number of states to allow the formation of the transitional national unity government on 22 February.

According to the official South Sudan TV on Saturday evening, the decision to relieve the 32 governors was taken in line with the dissolution of the 32 states.

The president is a separate decision however, maintained the 32 state legislative assemblies and tasked the state secretary-general in each state of acting as the state administrator.

Also, he assigned his deputy and close friend James Wani at the head of a committee to consider the situation of the relieved governors and their ministers affected by the decision to return to the 10 states.

For their part, the signatories of the revitalized peace pact welcomed the presidential decision to restore the former 10 states.

However, the SPLM-IO voiced concerns over the creation of a new area in Ruweng.

Kiir in his decision to re-establish the 10 states created also three new administrative areas of Pibor, in Jonglei State, the oil-rich Ruweng of the Unity state and Abyei which is a border disputed area under the Sudanese control.

Pibor area of the Murle ethnic group was created in 2015 following a peace agreement with David Yau Yau and his former Cobra rebel group.

"We welcome this decision but we only have one complaint; the establishment of Ruweng Administrative Area," said SPLM-IO spokesman Pouk Both Baluang in statements to the AFP.

"The issue of the states has not been resolved completely," Baluang further said before to add that Kiir and Machar will meet soon to discuss the issue of Ruweng which is disputed by the Dinka and Nuer ethnic groups.

Also, the National Democratic Movement led by Lam Akol, contested the creation of Ruweng area saying it is a source of concern.

"This matter needs to be ironed out quickly so that we leave the issue of the states behind us once and for all," Lam said.

He further called to move quickly to form the government and to settle several issues including the status of Ruweng.

