Machar says concerned about new three areas in South Sudan

February 16, 2020 (JUBA) - Riek Machar, SPLM-IO leader has voiced concern with the creation of three areas by President Salva Kiir saying it is no longer a reversal to the 10 states as they were before the 32 states

South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar (L) speaks to reporters in Juba on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 (PPU)

"The decision of the Presidency to revert to ten states and the creation of new administrative areas cannot be referred to as reverting to ten (10) states as such cannot be accepted by SPLM/SPLA (10)" Machar in a statement released on Sunday.

"We, therefore, call upon President Kiir to reconsider this idea of creating administrative areas as this opens up another Pandora box defeating the purpose of reverting to ten states," he further stressed.

The presidential decision to re-establish the 10 states also provided to create three administrative areas: Abyei Administrative Area, Ruweng Administrative Area, and Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

The main peace partner said that the creation of the three areas will carve out six administrative areas as it is the case of Abyei with Warrap, Pibor for Jonglei and Ruweng for Unity State stressing that this last area experience a serious boundaries issue between the Dinka and Nuer communities.

Lam Akol, the leader of the National Democratic Movement also contested the creation of Ruweng area saying it is a source of concern.

The other signatories of the revitalized peace agreement welcomed the reestablishment of the 10 states and called to move towards the formation of the transitional national unity government.

