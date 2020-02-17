UNAMISS head praises Kiir’s acceptance of 10 states, urges to form new cabinet



February 17, 2020 (JUBA) – The head of UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) praised the acceptance by President Salva Kiir of the IGAD compromise of the 10 states and urged the peace parties to form a transitional government.

“The announcement by the Presidency of South Sudan to return to 10 states is an important compromise to enable the timely formation of the transitional government as promised to the citizens of South Sudan,” said David Shearer on Monday.

Shearer pointed out that once the government is formed, the peace partners can make a collective decision on the number of states, administrative areas, and demarcation of boundaries.

“Compromise is possible when the political will exists. We urge all parties to reach out and embrace each other’s positions so that the peace deal can be fully implemented,” he further stressed

SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar and NDM chairman Lam Akol voiced concern over the created three areas of Abyei Ruweng and Pibor as they practically make the 10 states 13 states.

David Shearer said the government’s decision may not be welcome everywhere and could cause short term disruption as local boundaries and administrations are determined.

“It may not be the preferred option (for) some people. However, they should also recognize it has been done in the spirit of compromise to secure durable peace for the whole country,” he stressed.

