IGAD welcomes Kiir’s decision to reestablish South Sudan 10 states

Ismail Wais, IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan, briefs the Security Council on 27 February 2018 (UN Photo)

February 17, 2020 (ADDIS ABABA) - Ismail Wais, IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan, Monday welcomed Salva Kiir’s decision to revert back to the 10 states.

“This is pivotal for the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) and our quest for lasting peace in the Republic of South Sudan. I congratulate the leadership of President Salva Kiir Mayardit and the Government of South Sudan for taking a bold decision for the sake of the country,” said Wais.

He further called on the parties to the revitalized pact to form the transitional national unity government at the end of the 100-day extension on 22 February.

The two critical issues: the implementation security arrangements and the conclusion of an agreement over the number of states, delayed the formation of the revitalized transitional cabinet for more than nine months.

The pre-transitional period had to end on 12 MAY 2019 but the parties extended to November 2019. However, the extended once again to 22 February 2020.

Wais urged the peace partners to work together in good faith and spirit of compromise in the few days left before the end of the one hundred days for the sake of peace in South Sudan.

The Toika countries on 12 February encouraged the signatories of the revitalised peace agreement to reach consensus on the number of states.

“Refusing to compromise and move forward undermines the agreement, risks the ceasefire, and erodes the trust of the public and the confidence of partners,” he Troika stressed.

(ST)

