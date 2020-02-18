Hamdok hails Kiir’s courageous decision on South Sudan 10 states



February 18, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Monday welcomed the "courageous decision" of President Salva Kiir Mayardit to re-establish the 10 states for the sake of peace.

In his statement on behalf of the Sudanese government, Hamdok said: "Sudan welcomes this great step in the peace process of the sisterly State of South Sudan".

“We hope that the parties to the revitalized peace agreement will constructively and conciliately work to build the institutions of the state of citizenship, justice and the rule of law, by forming the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity by the February 22 deadline”

The would-be appointed South Sudanese First Vice-President Riek Machar returned to Juba from Khartoum on Monday as he is expected to hold talks with President Kiir on the formation of the transitional government.

The Sudanese premier said what President Kiir “has done constitutes a solid foundation for achieving peace, stability and security throughout the sister Republic of South Sudan”.

Hamdok a,d his government did not comment on Salva Kiir’s decision to establish Abyei Area which remains a Sudanese territory until the organisation of a referendum to determine its future.

The establishment of three areas in Abyei Pibor and Ruweng was contested by Machar and Lam Akol leader of the National Democratic Movement.

(ST)