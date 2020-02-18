 
 
 
Hamdok hails Kiir’s courageous decision on South Sudan 10 states

President Salva Kiir shakes hands with Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok at the House of State in Juba on 12 September 2019 -1 SSPPU Photo.jpg
February 18, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Monday welcomed the "courageous decision" of President Salva Kiir Mayardit to re-establish the 10 states for the sake of peace.

In his statement on behalf of the Sudanese government, Hamdok said: "Sudan welcomes this great step in the peace process of the sisterly State of South Sudan".

“We hope that the parties to the revitalized peace agreement will constructively and conciliately work to build the institutions of the state of citizenship, justice and the rule of law, by forming the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity by the February 22 deadline”

The would-be appointed South Sudanese First Vice-President Riek Machar returned to Juba from Khartoum on Monday as he is expected to hold talks with President Kiir on the formation of the transitional government.

The Sudanese premier said what President Kiir “has done constitutes a solid foundation for achieving peace, stability and security throughout the sister Republic of South Sudan”.

Hamdok a,d his government did not comment on Salva Kiir’s decision to establish Abyei Area which remains a Sudanese territory until the organisation of a referendum to determine its future.

The establishment of three areas in Abyei Pibor and Ruweng was contested by Machar and Lam Akol leader of the National Democratic Movement.

(ST)

  • 18 February 10:49, by Mayendit

    Mr. P.M. Abdallah Hamdok.
    This man Riek Machar Teny has no main objective for what he is taking arms against the State. He was been known for causing unnecessary wars, destruction, killing and blanket claimed through out our history. I know you are very smart man unlikely to those failings young nation. Riek Machar Will be remembered for the worst things he had done as well as Kiir Mayardit will

  • 18 February 11:05, by Mayendit

    Continue: The South Sudanese people are going to remember president Salve Kiir Mayardit for his low IQ. The Image of South Sudan nation have been damaged while, the citizens are suffering under these two leaders. When a stupid and bad leaders pushing themselves up to lead the nation perhaps, we have been viewing as a stupid and bad people around the world. I am not supporting laying off 33 governo

Comment on this article



