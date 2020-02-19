 
 
 
Gunmen kill South Sudanese aid worker in Pibor

18 February 2020 (JUBA) - Unidentified armed youth killed a South Sudanese aid worker last week after stopping his vehicle in Pibor, according to the UN humanitarian coordinator.

JPEG - 22.2 kb
Members of the South Sudan Democratic Movement/Army (SSDM/A) faction march in Gumuruk on 13 May 2014 after their leader, David Yau Yau, signed a peace deal with the South Sudanese government on 9 May 2014 in Addis Ababa (Photo: AFP/Samir Bol)

"On 12 February, a clearly marked humanitarian vehicle belonging to an international non-governmental organization was stopped along the Pibor-Gumuruk road at a roadblock manned by unknown armed youth," said Matthew Hollingworth.

"The armed youth captured two of the four aid workers in the vehicle. One was shot and the other released" added Hollingworth in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The UN official did not elaborate on the reason for the murder but added that the three surviving aid workers are receiving "ongoing support services".

The youth in Pibor area which is inhabited by the Murle ethnic group used to clash with the youth of the Lou Nuer and Dinka in Jonglei region.

The Humanitarian Coordinator, in his statement, condemned the killing of the aid worker and called upon the South Sudanese authorities to protect humanitarian workers.

"I strongly condemn the killing of aid workers and ask that those responsible for this act be brought to justice," he stressed.

"Our deepest condolences go to the family of the victim and the affected organization," he added.

At least 116 aid workers have been killed since the start of the conflict in December 2013. Most have been South Sudanese nationals.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

