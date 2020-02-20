South Sudan recalls back diplomats to Juba



February 19, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has recalled back to Juba 43 diplomats and administrative attachés.

In a letter on 18 February addressed to South Sudanese diplomatic missions, the head of the foreign ministry department of administration and finance Riek Puok Riek ordered them to return to Juba before the end of March.

"They have overstayed their tour of duties. They must report to the Headquarters by March 31st, 2020," Riek wrote in his letter seen by Sudan Tribune.

The move touches 16 deputy heads of mission, six minister plenipotentiaries, six counsellors, 9 first secretaries, a second secretary, 2 third secretaries and two administrative attachés.

Among the recalled deputy ambassadors, Marker Ayuel Deng in London, Akec Chol Ahou in Geneva, Ador Akok Athuai in Cairo and Gordon Buay in Washington.

The recalled diplomats have to hand over their duties and other responsibilities by 18 March, the letter says.

The recall coincides with the upcoming formation of the revitalized transitional national unity government. However, officials at the foreign ministry say it is a normal diplomatic reshuffle, as some will remain in the headquarters Juba while others will move to new missions.

