 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 20 February 2020

South Sudan recalls back diplomats to Juba

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

The headquarters of the foreign ministry Juba (ST photo)
February 19, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has recalled back to Juba 43 diplomats and administrative attachés.

In a letter on 18 February addressed to South Sudanese diplomatic missions, the head of the foreign ministry department of administration and finance Riek Puok Riek ordered them to return to Juba before the end of March.

"They have overstayed their tour of duties. They must report to the Headquarters by March 31st, 2020," Riek wrote in his letter seen by Sudan Tribune.

The move touches 16 deputy heads of mission, six minister plenipotentiaries, six counsellors, 9 first secretaries, a second secretary, 2 third secretaries and two administrative attachés.

Among the recalled deputy ambassadors, Marker Ayuel Deng in London, Akec Chol Ahou in Geneva, Ador Akok Athuai in Cairo and Gordon Buay in Washington.

The recalled diplomats have to hand over their duties and other responsibilities by 18 March, the letter says.

The recall coincides with the upcoming formation of the revitalized transitional national unity government. However, officials at the foreign ministry say it is a normal diplomatic reshuffle, as some will remain in the headquarters Juba while others will move to new missions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 February 09:25, by Midit Mitot

    Let them come back and make another inclusive deployment.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remove Sudan from the terror list 2020-02-19 07:04:27 By David L. Phillips Khartoum – Sudanese deserve to be rewarded for overthrowing the dictator Omar al-Bashir. Without a peace dividend, the economy will remain stagnant and shadowy forces from (...)

South Sudan: Revert strictly to 10 states 2020-02-16 15:56:54 By James Gatdet Dak Lampuar By unilaterally creating administrative areas---when the action is supposed to strictly revert the country to the constitutional 10 states----South Sudan's Presidency (...)

Does Kiir deserve our thanks for abolishing 32 states? 2020-02-16 11:44:03 By Duop Chak Wuol In October 2015, President Salva Kiir issued a decree, expanding the original ten states to 28. In January 2017, Kiir issued another presidential order creating an additional (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.