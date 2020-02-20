 
 
 
Kiir, Machar agree to form South Sudan transitional government

President Kiir talks to the media flanked by Riek Machar on Thursday 20 Feb 2020 (Photo SSPPU)
February 19, 2020 (JUBA) – South Sudanese President Salva Kiir announced an agreement with his would-be First Vice President to form the revitalized transitional agreement.

Following a meeting with SPLM-Io leader, President Kiir told reporters that he has agreed with Riek Machar to form the Revitalized Transitional National Unity Government on Saturday.

Machar will be appointed as the First Vice President (FVP) on Friday and the government will be dissolved on the same day ahead of the announcement of the new transitional cabinet on Saturday, he added.

“South Sudanese are tired of war and deserve peace and stability to develop the country,” stated Kiir.

Kiir held a meeting with Machar in presence of the Sudanese leading member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemetti.

Machar, for his part, said the meeting also discussed the concerns he had raised about the three new areas that President Kiir established when he accepted to restore the 10-state administrative regime.

Concerning, the protection of the FVP Machar who will remain in Juba from now onward, Kiir said the presidential guard brigade will be tasked with his protection and the other opposition leaders until the formation of the unified army.

According to Entebbe agreement, the new cabinet should be announced on 22 February marking the beginning of the awaited transitional period.

  • 20 February 15:33, by @you

    That’s a good move yah jenubin,
    We are happy to hear that from them.
    Let’s build our nation together.

    The green land is returning back to normal.
    I love south.sudan
    I love south.sudanese
    God bless you alls.

    • 20 February 16:18, by South South

      Great news for people of South Sudan. From now on, we need schools, hospitals, good roads, good agriculture and peace for our people

    • 20 February 16:34, by Mayendit

      Just wait, you will see Riek Machar Teny is causing more problem is causing sooner. His Nuers communities allies made attacked on innocent civilians Dinkas communities, in Eastern Lake about 5 people got killed and more wounded by his Nuers allies. Bor North of Duk county, they have attacked killings one and took more than 200 cows. They have also attacked Muriel so more are coming.

      • 20 February 16:49, by lino

        Mayendiit,
        Those are Nuer Militants who were created by Kiirdit after July, 2016!!! Now peace is being observed but these Militant know they will have no free food as all money will be sent for development. The only way to pay themselves is to go kill and take!!! Kiir must find a solution for his creation as he did for State Numbers and not Machardit!!!

