Kiir, Machar agree to form South Sudan transitional government



February 19, 2020 (JUBA) – South Sudanese President Salva Kiir announced an agreement with his would-be First Vice President to form the revitalized transitional agreement.

Following a meeting with SPLM-Io leader, President Kiir told reporters that he has agreed with Riek Machar to form the Revitalized Transitional National Unity Government on Saturday.

Machar will be appointed as the First Vice President (FVP) on Friday and the government will be dissolved on the same day ahead of the announcement of the new transitional cabinet on Saturday, he added.

“South Sudanese are tired of war and deserve peace and stability to develop the country,” stated Kiir.

Kiir held a meeting with Machar in presence of the Sudanese leading member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemetti.

Machar, for his part, said the meeting also discussed the concerns he had raised about the three new areas that President Kiir established when he accepted to restore the 10-state administrative regime.

Concerning, the protection of the FVP Machar who will remain in Juba from now onward, Kiir said the presidential guard brigade will be tasked with his protection and the other opposition leaders until the formation of the unified army.

According to Entebbe agreement, the new cabinet should be announced on 22 February marking the beginning of the awaited transitional period.

