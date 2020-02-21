African Union applauds Kiir-Machar deal on transitional government

February 21, 2020 (JUBA) - South Africa President and Chairperson of the African Union Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa, welcomed the agreement between South Sudanese main peace partners to form a transitional government on Saturday.

South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar (L) speaks to reporters in Juba on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 (PPU)

In line with the Entebbe agreement, President Salva Kiir Mayardit and the leader of the SPLM-IO agreed Thursday to form a Transitional Government of National Unity.

The agreement comes after Kiir’s acceptance to re-establish the 10 states. Also, the parliament; endorsed a bill incorporating the restored territorial system and three administrative areas.

“We welcome the decision by President Kiir and Dr Machar to form a transitional government, which will help to preserve the unity of the people of South Sudan and bring about durable peace and stability in the country,” said Ramaphosa.

The head of the African Union further commended both leaders for displaying statesmanship and a spirit of compromise paving the way for the formation of the revitalised transitional government.

“The installation of the R-TGoNU on 22 February 2020 will mark a major turning point in efforts to bring unity, peace and stability in the fraternal Republic of South Sudan,” he stressed.

Ramaphosa held separate meetings with both Kiir and Machar on the eve of the 33rd session of the AU summit urging them to make the needed concessions for the formation of the government.

South Africa sought to mediate between the peace parties to settle the issue of the number of states during the transitional period and made proposals in this respect.

The AU head called on the all the South Sudanese parties to join the Transitional government saying that “any outstanding pre-transitional measures should be discussed under the Transitional government”.

