 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 21 February 2020

African Union applauds Kiir-Machar deal on transitional government

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 21, 2020 (JUBA) - South Africa President and Chairperson of the African Union Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa, welcomed the agreement between South Sudanese main peace partners to form a transitional government on Saturday.

JPEG - 21.8 kb
South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar (L) speaks to reporters in Juba on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 (PPU)

In line with the Entebbe agreement, President Salva Kiir Mayardit and the leader of the SPLM-IO agreed Thursday to form a Transitional Government of National Unity.

The agreement comes after Kiir’s acceptance to re-establish the 10 states. Also, the parliament; endorsed a bill incorporating the restored territorial system and three administrative areas.

“We welcome the decision by President Kiir and Dr Machar to form a transitional government, which will help to preserve the unity of the people of South Sudan and bring about durable peace and stability in the country,” said Ramaphosa.

The head of the African Union further commended both leaders for displaying statesmanship and a spirit of compromise paving the way for the formation of the revitalised transitional government.

“The installation of the R-TGoNU on 22 February 2020 will mark a major turning point in efforts to bring unity, peace and stability in the fraternal Republic of South Sudan,” he stressed.

Ramaphosa held separate meetings with both Kiir and Machar on the eve of the 33rd session of the AU summit urging them to make the needed concessions for the formation of the government.

South Africa sought to mediate between the peace parties to settle the issue of the number of states during the transitional period and made proposals in this respect.

The AU head called on the all the South Sudanese parties to join the Transitional government saying that “any outstanding pre-transitional measures should be discussed under the Transitional government”.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why a national court may be good option for Sudan’s al-Bashir 2020-02-21 11:12:28 By Iffat Rahman My friend on the Hill forwarded me a request to attend an event with Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdallah Hamdok. It was one of his several visits to DC and the purpose was clear: (...)

Remove Sudan from the terror list 2020-02-19 07:04:27 By David L. Phillips Khartoum – Sudanese deserve to be rewarded for overthrowing the dictator Omar al-Bashir. Without a peace dividend, the economy will remain stagnant and shadowy forces from (...)

South Sudan: Revert strictly to 10 states 2020-02-16 15:56:54 By James Gatdet Dak Lampuar By unilaterally creating administrative areas---when the action is supposed to strictly revert the country to the constitutional 10 states----South Sudan's Presidency (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.