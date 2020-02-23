International community cautiously welcome formation of South Sudan unity cabinet

February 22, 2020 (JUBA) - Regional and international organizations and countries cautiously welcomed the appointment of Riek Machar as First Vice President and three other vice-presidents as the first step toward the formation of the three-year transitional government.

The IGAD, UN Secretary-General, EU and the US Ambassador to the United Nations welcomed Machar appointment and the three other vice-presidents Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, James Wani Igga and Taban Deng Gai.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised the establishment of the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) and called on the South Sudanese parties "to fully adhere to the letter and spirit of the Agreement".

In the same vein, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said that the appointment of the vice-presidents is the first step before to urge "President Salva Kiir, FVP Riek Machar "to show the courage and fortitude needed at this moment to translate hope into a better future for South Sudan".

The European Union, also hailed the key step urging the peace signatories to work together to address the major challenges ahead, pointing out to the need to "mark progress on (the security) arrangements and other critical aspects of the peace agreement."

Human Right Watch associate Africa director Jehanne Henry urged the new government to set out a plan to end human rights violations particularly "reforming the abusive national security service, freeing abducted civilians held by armed groups, and establishing a hybrid war crimes court in partnership with the African Union."

IGAD warns against divided parties

For its part, the regional group that brokered the revitalized peace agreement pinpointed to "the internal frictions and divisions in some of the Parties to the R-ARCSS" without naming them.

"IGAD recognizes (these divisions have) caused an unnecessary distraction in the Pre-Transitional Period and if it persists, will disrupt the implementation of transitional tasks during the Transitional Period," said the statement.

"Therefore, it is high time that these Parties now overcome their internal differences and wrangles for the sake of peace," further stressed the regional group.

The long-time divided South Sudan Opposition Alliance has failed to agree on its candidate for the post of vice-president confirming the fragility of several alliances created within the framework of the High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF).

