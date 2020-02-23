 
 
 
Hussein Abdelbagi appointed 4th South Sudan's Vice-President

Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi (C) poses with President Kiir (R) and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan head of Sudan's Sovereign Council on 23 Feb 2020 (ST photo)
February 23, 2020 (JUBA) - The Deputy Chairman of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) Hussein Abdelbagi Akol Agany has been appointed Vice-President of the Republic on Sunday and took the oath of office on the same day.

Agany was appointed after the signing of a letter to President Kiir by five SSOA candidates demanding him to choose one the alliance leaders for vice-president.

Lam Akol of the National Democratic Movement (NDM) refused to sign it.

They also agreed on the need to represent the Bahr el Ghazal province giving a greater chance to the appointment of Agany who is the son of a Dinka tribal leader in Northern Bahr el-Ghazal.

The fourth vice-president swore-in before President Salva Kiir at the South Sudanese presidency in presence of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan Sovereign Council.

The oath-taking ceremony was also attended by the SSOA leaders to show their support for him.

According to the revitalized peace agreement, the First Vice President will oversee the Governance Cluster while the four vice-presidents will supervise Economic Cluster, Services Delivery Cluster, Infrastructure Cluster and Gender and Youth Cluster.

The cluster of every one of the four vice-presidents will be determined in a meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir.

The SPLA Brigadier General Hussein Abdelbagi Akol Agany had defected in March 2016 and joint a rebel faction loyal to the late Peter Gadet Yak.

However, he joined the South Sudan Patriotic Movement of Costello Garang Ring Lual and appeared with him during the preparatory meetings of the High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) in October 2017.

Stephen Lual Garang, the SSOA deputy spokesman, told Sudan Tribune that the other leaders of the alliance Josephine Joseph Lagu, Lam Akol, Joseph Bangasi Bakasoro, Khalid Butrous and Gabriel Changson will be consoled with the ministerial positions allocated to the alliance.

The SSOA has three ministerial portfolios and a deputy minister.

(ST)

Comment on this article



