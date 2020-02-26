 
 
 
South Sudan presidency calls for reconciliation, pledges deal with holdouts

President Kiir chairs first meeting of the collegial presidency on 26 Feb 2020 (SSPPU photoFebruary 26, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudanese collegial presidency on Wednesday called for forgiveness and national reconciliation in the country and predicted a breakthrough in the talks without holdout groups.

The revitalized presidency held its first meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir and with the participation of his First Vice-President Riek Machar and the four other vice-presidents: James Wani Igga. Taban Deng Gai, Hussein Abdelbagi Akol and Mama Rebecca de Mabior.

"The President and all the Vice Presidents have forgiven each other and urged all the South Sudanese also to forgive them and pray for them so we embark on reconciliation, forgiveness and healing of our broken social fabric," said the presidency at the end of the meeting.

The statement further called on the displaced people living in the UN-hosted Protection of Civilian sites and refugees to return to their areas of origin.

"The Government will do its utmost best to ensure they are supported to resettle in their home areas," stressed the statement.

The statement confirmed that the peace partners are discussing the formation of the cabinet adding that the national unity government will be announced as soon as the committees finish the task.

The presidency further said it will hold its meetings on a regular basis and that the calendar will be announced ulteriorly.

Calls for peace

The Presidency, also, called on the holdout South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) to join the peace revitalized process.

"The government expects the upcoming meeting with SSOMA in Rome to produce a breakthrough in this process," said the statement.

Following the appointment of the Machar and the other vice-presidents, SSOMA on Monday called on the national unity government to use this opportunity to negotiate with them to achieve a comprehensive peace in South Sudan.

The government and the alliance of the non-signatory opposition groups signed the Sant Egidio brokered Roma Declaration for peace in South Sudan on 12 January and recommitted itself to the cessation of hostilities on 14 February.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

