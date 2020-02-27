 
 
 
SLM al-Nur accuses Sudan army of denying humanitarian access

Some 63,000 IDPs sought refuge in a safe zone adjacent to UNAMID's team site in Sortoni, North Darfur on 23 April 2016 (Photo UNAMID/Mohamed al-Mahady)
February 27, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) accused the Sudanese army of denying international aid groups from reaching war-affected civilians in the Jebel Marra area.

"On Monday, February 24, 2020, the Khartoum government forces in the Sarnog region prevented UNOCHA and a number of international organizations and UN agencies from reaching the SLM/A-AW controlled areas of Manbo and Darsa, where are thousands of civilians in dire need for humanitarian assistance and health care".

The Khartoum forces have given no reason to explain the ban of access to these humanitarian organizations, further said the armed group.

The SLM-AW is not taking part in the ongoing peace process in Juba between the transitional government and the armed groups.

The exiled group leader al-Nur recently said he would launch an initiative for a peace conference inside the country.

"The Khartoum government must stop these actions and not play with fire," said the statement before calling to allow access for humanitarian relief to civilians in need.

(ST)

