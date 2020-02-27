How do we achieve lasting peace in South Sudan?

By Panom Nien

There have been different sentiments, jubilations, and excitements upon the swearing-in of five (5) Vice Presidents in the Republic of South Sudan. Thousands of citizens overwhelmed with joy and hope that the peace has finally returned to the country, after almost seven (7) years conflict that has left nearly two million people displaced inside, while outside the country there are over two million refugees, mainly in Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, and Uganda.

WHAT COULD SOUTH SUDAN LEADERS DO?

South Sudanese leaders should take full responsibility on their shoulders to heartily and passionately implement this peace agreement not just for sake of South Sudanese citizens, but it is their mandate and me quote ‘’ responsibility is accepting that you are the cause & the solution of the circumstance’’. Our leaders have huge tasks and challenges as the entire world is watching closely in the midst of the implementation of the peace agreement.

However, as a patriotic citizenry of this beautiful nation (South Sudan), anticipate our leaders to do thorough peace rallies and preach message of peace jointly into grassroots communities, internal displaced persons and those seeking refuge in neighbouring countries to disseminate message of Love, Peace, inclusivity, diversity, anti-tribalism, and Unity of purpose, reconciliation, and forgiveness amongst one another. Peace should not be proclaiming in hotels in Juba, because the majority of South Sudanese people are less confident and losing faith in their very own government.

WHAT COULD SOUTH SUDAN CITIZENS DO?

Do we really proud of South Sudanese citizens?

Are you patriotic citizens of this breathtaking or spectacular nation, with full of potential natural resources?

Subsequently, why do we always give ourselves sort of names illustratively Dinka, Shilluk, Nuer etcetera, our truly proud identity is South Sudan, let us embrace love, tranquillity, and Unity of purpose. However, how can we achieve sustainable peace in South Sudan?

First and utmost, we must find it within ourselves by sharing our inner peace with our neighbours, and spread message of love, unity, tranquillity, and anti-tribalism, raising our children satisfactorily and teaching them to respect and love their neighbours, rather than educate them about nepotism, prejudice, discrimination, and tribalism, thus promote forbearance.

In whatever way, they will learn the joy of peace and togetherness in the near future. The peace process should be a predominantly preventative measure, should likely start at a grassroots level, and thereby create trickle-up peaceful processes.

unity, social cohesion, and nation-building and be agents or ambassadors of peace rather than preaching hatred, tribalism, and nepotism. Therefore by mitigating these vices, those magnify hate speech and impede peaceful co-existence in our country, do away with culturally rooted norms and beliefs.

YOUTH DEPRIVED OF TRUST IN THEIR GOVERNMENT

Build trust between youths and governments, youth mobilization in peace-building efforts is more likely to be successful if young people are given the capabilities and opportunities to work with local and national governments.

The government should initiate & create spaces for youths to express their opinions and listen to them, rather than simply acknowledging them as victims or perpetrators of violence yet they were the most culprit of the armed conflict imposed onto them; it is indispensable to engage youths as social actors with their own sights and pennywort. Youth and own voices in peacebuilding are present in all places, but occasionally not recognized.

Furthermore, the creation of spaces for youth to express their opinion to decision-makers and broader society ensures that they have the opportunity to be heard. With few constructive avenues to influence local and national politics, young people tend to view governments as beset by corruption. Conversely, the government often fails to take into account the views of youths in policymaking and may have different priorities for peace.

Nonetheless, think about what we could accomplish if we all work together to create true nation-building inclusivity. We could eliminate or do away with tribalism, discrimination, starvation, reduce poverty, jobs creation and work towards common goals such as justice, peace universal education system and social amenities. Finding peace is not just about learning how to obtain it, but also learning how to hold onto it without slipping back to angry ways. If we do want to achieve lasting peace in our beloved country, do not talk only to your family, relatives or friends, but rather, let’s all embrace or take up diversity of sixty-four (64) ethnic groups in South, regardless of sex, religion, gender, race, tribe, and clan.

‘’Peace is a daily, a weekly, a monthly process, gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers, quietly building new structures.” John F. Kennedy

God bless Our Country, South Sudan.

The writer can be reached on nienj2020@gmail.com