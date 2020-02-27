IOM needs $119m to cover South Sudan humanitarian needs

February 27, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan needs about $119 million to meet the humanitarian needs of displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Aid agencies estimate that some 7.5 million South Sudanese are in dire need of humanitarian assistance. Some 1.5 million people remain displaced internally while a further 2.2 million are in neighbouring countries as a result of the over five-year civil war.
Also, the country has been hit by an invasion of desert locusts that are threatening the food security situation of millions.
In response to this calamities; the IOM launched a "Consolidated Appeal for 2020" to cover its humanitarian plan for South Sudan saying it needs $"119,311,000 to meet the needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, host community members and migrants throughout the country".
"The effects of years of conflict and displacement continue to impact South Sudanese throughout the country and abroad," said IOM which ensures life-saving responses in support of IDPs, returnees, and host communities across the country.
“In 2019, IOM received immense support from the donor community, and we are hopeful that this year will be no different,” said Jean-Philippe Chauzy, IOM South Sudan Chief of Mission.
“We call on the donor community to continue providing support to the people of South Sudan as they rebuild their lives towards a durable peace as promised by the Revitalized Peace Agreement,” Chauzy added.
IOM said its 2020 plan supports the social cohesion in South Sudan and impacts positively on the efforts of the national unity government to increase its technical knowledge and strengthen institutional capacity on migration and border management.
