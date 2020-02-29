 
 
 
De Mabior, Shearer discuss South Sudan’s IDPs return to home areas

De Mabior and UNMISS Shearer talk to the media after a meeting on 28 Feb 2020 (SSPPU photo)
February 29, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudanese Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior and the head of the UN mission David Shearer discussed the situation of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Protection of Civilians (POC) sites.

There are 188528 IDPs in the POCs including 115,479 in Bentiu, 27,924 in Malakal, 29,948 in Juba, 1,934 in Bor, and 13,243 in Wau according to a report released on 26 February.

The meeting discussed the return of the IPDs in the POCs across the country, said De Mabior told reporters according to a statement issued by the presidency.

They "agreed to speed up the process of the returned of the IDPs before the start of the rainy season," further said the statement.

For his part, Shearer indicated that the meeting also discussed the preparation to face the global coronavirus outbreak.

The international official further stressed the UN readiness to support the government efforts to return the displaced people to their areas of origin.

De Mabior who was nominated by the FDs group is the Vice President for Gender and Youth.

(ST)

  • 29 February 10:04, by jubaone

    Great, ensure that all jienge settlers, idlers, drifters and brigands in and around Nimule get out and return to their ancestral lands. Feace has come and visitation time is over. Our fellow Madis and Acholis want to return to their places but still can’t do that as long as jienges are still squatting and spreading filth in these areas. Peace4Land.

    • 29 February 11:51, by Eastern

      jubaone,

      That’s an excellent advisory...Now that feace ’has come’, jenge from Bor, Garang’s backyard, should think of home. The ir perennial fear of the murle is misplaced.

  • 29 February 11:51, by Trouble

    Juba Kara, who r u crying to? And who will grant your request for Dinkas to leave equatoria. Why don’t u equatoria try where’s your super powers u claim just bark like dog. South Sudan is for all south Sudanese & any one has right to live wherever they want stop this hate ya makako

  • 29 February 11:51, by Trouble

    Juba Kara, who r u crying to? And who will grant your request for Dinkas to leave equatoria. Why don’t u equatoria try where’s your super powers u claim just bark like dog. South Sudan is for all south Sudanese & any one has right to live wherever they want stop this hate ya makako

  • 29 February 12:47, by sarruys

    De Mabior, Shearer discuss South Sudan's IDPs return to home areas. February 29, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudanese Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior and the head of the UN mission David Shearer discussed the situation of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Protection of Civilians (POC) sites.
