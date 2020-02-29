De Mabior, Shearer discuss South Sudan’s IDPs return to home areas

February 29, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudanese Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior and the head of the UN mission David Shearer discussed the situation of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Protection of Civilians (POC) sites.
There are 188528 IDPs in the POCs including 115,479 in Bentiu, 27,924 in Malakal, 29,948 in Juba, 1,934 in Bor, and 13,243 in Wau according to a report released on 26 February.
The meeting discussed the return of the IPDs in the POCs across the country, said De Mabior told reporters according to a statement issued by the presidency.
They "agreed to speed up the process of the returned of the IDPs before the start of the rainy season," further said the statement.
For his part, Shearer indicated that the meeting also discussed the preparation to face the global coronavirus outbreak.
The international official further stressed the UN readiness to support the government efforts to return the displaced people to their areas of origin.
De Mabior who was nominated by the FDs group is the Vice President for Gender and Youth.
(ST)
