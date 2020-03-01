European Union announces additional €100m for Sudan

March 1, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Josep Borrell, the new EU foreign policy chief, Saturday announced an additional €100 million support to Hamdok’s government to meet the most urgent needs for democratic transition in Sudan.

Josep Borrell new EU foreign policy chief (L) shakes hand with Sudanese premier Abdallah Hamdok on 29 Feb 2020 (ST photo)

Borrell who is in a two-day visit in Khartoum reiterated the European Union’s commitment to supporting the democratic and economic transition in Sudan which is a country of origin and transition for refugees and migrants moving to Europe.

Following his arrival to Khartoum, the Spanish diplomat met with the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to discuss ways political and economic they EU can provide to Sudan’s transitional institution

Following his meeting with Hamdok, he posted a tweet announcing an additional EUR 100 million packages of EU support for the transition and economic reform process.

In a separate statement, Jutta Urpilainen, the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships said the European assistance to Sudan aims at supporting economic reforms, economic opportunities for youth and women, and the peace process and democratic governance.

"This new package of financial assistance will help the Sudanese Government to implement critical economic reforms required to create jobs and expand the provision of public services across the country, and to provide an opportunity for the youth and women at the forefront of change in Sudan", said Urpilainen.

The additional €100 million will be given disbursed through the EU Emergency Trust Fund for stability and addressing root causes of irregular migration and displaced persons in Africa’ (EUTF for Africa).

Through the same fund for Africa, the EU already provided a €7 million support to the office of the Prime Minister, €35 million to bolster the country’s social protection system.

Also, the EU allocated €60 million to fund development projects in Sudan for this 2020.

In October 20119, an EU delegation pledged that EU s will give Sudan €200 million followed by €141 million at a later date. They also agreed to provide Sudan with €100 million and 25 million as humanitarian aid.

European diplomats have launched calls to remove Sudan from the U.S. terror list to allow the international financial institutions to support economic reforms in the East African country which ravaged by civil wars and corruption.

The visiting EU diplomat also held a meeting with the IGAD ministers to discuss the joint partnership with the region countries on migration and climate change.

The EU has already paid over € 500 million for development programmes dealing with migration and forced displacement in the region.

