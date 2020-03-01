Sudan removes diplomats linked to al-Bashir regime

March 1, 2020 (KHARTOUM)- The Empowerment Removal Committee relieved some 50 ambassadors and other diplomats in line with its mandate to purge the civil service public institutions from the old guard of the al-Bashir regime.

The spokesman for the Sovereignty Council and the co-chair of the committee, Mohamed al-Faki told a press conference on Saturday that the purpose of the decision is to "eliminate the empowerment of the former regime in the foreign ministry that suffered a lot from the interference of the former regime which dealt with it as booty because of it prestigious jobs."

The list of the sacked diplomats included 50 ambassadors 16 of them were appointed by presidential decrees and 34 others appointed by different ministers.

Also, the committee sacked 34 other diplomats including 10 minister plenipotentiary, 5 counsellors, and 12 first secretaries and 6 second secretaries.

It worth mentioning that the transitional military council had already dismissed a number of diplomats like Mustafa Osman Ismail who was a former foreign minister and close aide of al-Bashir and Mutrif Siddiq a former minister and senior official and the intelligence agency.

The committee further sacked 19 administrative cadres from the foreign ministry which was a reserved domain for the elite of al-Bashir regime that ruled the country for 30 years.

The Empowerment Removal Committee was appointed by the head of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on 10 December 2019.

10 months after the collapse of the former regime in April 2019, the committee still has much to do in order to achieve its mission.

