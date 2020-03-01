Sudanese want comprehensive sustainable peace

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

The December 19th 2018 Glorious Revolutionary People of Sudan have great hope fraught with some caution about what is going on in the platform of the City of Juba, the Capital of the Sisterly Republic of South Sudan for the Peace Negotiations. At the same time, the Sudanese people value some negotiation outcomes between the Armed Struggle Forces (ASF) and Members of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC). And the caution that was mentioned stems from the past experiences and outputs of previous negotiations, starting with the Cities of N’Djamena and Abéché in Chad, then Abuja, the Capital of Nigeria, followed by the City of Tripoli, the Capital of Libya, The seat of the late Leader Muammar Gaddafi, may God have mercy on him, and finally, to the City of Doha, the Capital of the Gulf State of Qatar, all of which unfortunately did not come With any tangible well-negotiated Comprehensive Sustainable Peace Agreements that address and learn the Roots of the Conflicts and the Crises that resulted from their pains, and the final result is what the Darfur Region and its civilian Sudanese Citizens have been suffering Until Today and Since the outbreak of the armed Revolution and Darfur rebels took up to arms in 2002 in response to and when the Arrogant Warmonger, the then Génocidaire Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir, declared that his Islamist Regime Would Neither listen nor Negotiate with the ones who did not currying arms, as He had come to Power into Sudan through the Barrel of the Gun – aka Military coup d’état.

At this pivotal juncture, we will now return to evaluating some attitudes towards Peace in Sudan, which has suffered from wars and whose people aspire for peace to make carrying arms something of the past Dark days that were full of pessimism and woes. Now the slogan must be peace first and foremost and at all the time, everywhere, in a Free and Just Democratic Sudan. This is more so especially there is power and desire to bring peace. Peace is a blessing and under this, we can assuredly say the following:

A reassuring Circular from Mohamed Hassan Osman al-Taishi the member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council on the appointment of Governors and he indicated that by saying: “Some media outlets circulated inaccurate information; stating that the order to appoint governors is more important than the ongoing Peace process and that Peace negotiations with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) have failed; No such Statement or assertion was issued in this sense; Peace is imperative and necessary, and We have so far reached nearly eighty per cent; that is a step that the Government and its Partners take in the direction of Preserving what has been Accomplished and completing what remains.” Al-Taishi went on indicating that political reality cannot be changed because the government has reached agreement with the armed struggle forces on the Peace Agreement that we work and hope to reach soon will prevail over the existing political reality; and that nothing is more important at the present time than the Completion of the file of a Just and Comprehensive Peace. By Mohamed Hassan Othman al-Taishi the official spokesman for the negotiating government delegation Juba, 28 February 2020

A joint committee has been formed between the Transitional Government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) to discuss the matter of governors; the time period granted to the committee and stipulated in the agreement has passed without reaching an agreement to settle the matter as the Sudanese Revolutionary Front remains attached to its opinion and is a valued opinion, and the Transitional Government has spoken of the urgent need to fill the administrative void in the States with Civilian rulers/Governors who perform their duties towards the requirements of the daily lives of citizens.

The government does not talk about appointing governors to talk about assigning governors until a final peace agreement is signed;

* Our reservation remains at this time about appointing state governors before achieving peace, and in addition to that, we reject those voices that are far from the goals of achieving Peace and raising their screams calling for what they describe it “Early Elections” and those who call for Early General Elections in all Regions of Sudan at this time are nothing but the group of the Old Defunct Political Vessels Who Played Malicious Roles Since the Independence of Sudan 64 Years ago to repeat the dirty games of Conspiring with the Military Junta to create a Military Coup after a Coup whenever they felt they were about to lose grip of power to rule Sudan through Democratic system of Governance. Those Sudanese political party leaders their only concern was either their Permanent and Forever Presence in Power of Sudan or the flood! The is usually followed by a Junta to carry out military coups when it fails to manage Sudan’s rule, and it is usually a military junta affiliated to a certain Political Party to carry out a military coup behind every failed party government. Thus, Sudan sadly witnessed and suffered so many military Junta Rules since the dawn of independence from the Anglo-Egyptian Condominium amounting approximately to Seven main Military Coups and let alone to the plethora of short-lived coup attempts. The Sudanese people continued to suffer from dictatorship and the difficulties of living under the rule of military coups; the main Military Coups under which the people of Sudan suffered are:

1) The 17 November 1958 military coup led by General Ibrahim Abboud

2) The 1969 Sudanese coup d’etat was a successful coup, led by Col. Gaafar Nimeiry, against the government of President Ismail al-Azhari. The coup signalled the end of Sudan’s second democratic era and saw the beginning of Nimeiry’s 16-year rule

3) The 1971 Sudanese coup d’état was a short-lived communist-backed coup, led by Major Hashem al Atta, against the government of President Gaafar Nimeiry.

4) The 1977 Sudanese Juba coup d’état attempt was an unsuccessful coup, led by 12 Air Force members who had previously been members of Anyanya. The exact specifications of the coup attempt vary, although tend to focus on a failed attempt by the group to take the airport

5) The 1985 Sudanese coup d’état was a military coup that occurred in Sudan on 6 April 1985. The coup was staged by a group of military officers and led by the Defense Minister and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal Abdel Rahman Swar al-Dahab, against the government of President Gaafar Nimeiry

6) The 1989 Sudanese coup d’état was a military coup that occurred in Sudan on 30 June 1989 against the democratically-elected government of Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi and President Ahmed al-Mirghani. The coup was led by military officer Omar al-Bashir who took power in its aftermath and would go on to rule the country for the next 30 years until he was overthrown in 2019.

7) The 1990 Sudanese coup d’état attempt was a bloodless coup attempt which took place in Sudan on 23 April 1990.[1][2] Reportedly orchestrated by two retired Armed Forces officers, Major General Abdul Gadir al Kadaru and Brigadier Mohamed Osman Karrar, and planned by junior officers loyal to them, the coup attempt was directed against the RCCNS, the ruling military junta led by Lieutenant General Omar al-Bashir (who himself took power in the 1989 coup d’état).

8) On the morning of 11 April 2019, Sudanese dictator Omar al-Bashir was removed from power by the Sudanese Armed Forces amid ongoing protests after holding the office for nearly 30 years

* To those staunchly affiliated to the political parties, we say to them, No, then no to a so-called General Early Elections.

* Peace is the Gateway to Solving the current Political Crises in Sudan

* The Peace agreement is an opportunity to the correct some of the probable unintended mistakes of the Transitional Period.

* We are on the Verge of Signing Various Peace Agreements in the post-December 19th 2018 Glorious Revolution in Sudan.

Peace Negotiations in the city of Juba, the capital of the Republic of South Sudan, on its multiple tracks, remain at the admiration and confidence of the Sudanese people who aspire to stability and a decent life in the shadow of the three slogans of the 19th December 2018 Glorious Popular Revolution of freedom, peace and justice.

Peace is indivisible, given the Victories achieved in Juba that included the Goodwill Agreement for the release of some Prisoners of War (POW) belonging to the Sudanese Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) from the Huda Prison and other Prisons and the signing of the agreement for the share of the Negotiations on the path of the region of Darfur in the western Sudan, which took place in the City of Juba, the capital of the Republic of South Sudan, the location of the negotiations with respect to The Darfur Region’s Share at the division of the Government Sudan jobs, in addition to our heartfelt happiness that our brothers in the Republic of South Sudan reaching a consensus and resolving the disputes and their Sublimation above differences in opting for Peace and the well-being of their fellow citizens along with their conclusion by paying off the Peace dues and the agreement of each of them to accept the state positions offered; thus making us in Sudan very happy. Our happiness has been doubled by the release of the Prisoners of Conscience or the Prisoners of War (POWs) which is one of the most important elements of Peace after the prolonged suffering caused by the absurd Wars of attrition that has been waged for Seventeen odd years by the warmonger Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir who committed the most heinous crimes which included genocide against civilian Sudanese citizens in the Darfur region. This Omer al-Bashir was supported by the elements in the National Congress Party (NCP) regime and shared him in committing the crimes against humanity, war crimes and crimes of genocide and being indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague in the Netherlands since the year 2009 and remained fugitive. His deplorable entourage of Abdelrahim Mohammed Hussein, Ahmed Muhammed Haroun, Ali Osman Mohammed Taha and Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, commonly known as Ali Kushayb, is a senior Janjaweed commander supporting the Sudanese government against Darfur rebel groups, and as of June 2019, is sought under an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) are as well involved in committing the foregoing heinous crimes against humanity, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and genocide and remain at large.

It is a known documented fact that around two million people are currently displaced inside Sudan, as (IDPs) while more than 650,000 Sudanese refugees live in neighbouring countries - including Chad and South Sudan. Some 300,000 refugees from the Darfur region are currently living in 12 UNHCR and government-run camps in Eastern Chad.

Eric Reeves reporting on the size of Darfurian refugees in Eastern Chad said: “Darfur Refugees in Eastern Chad: The Most Invisible Casualties of the Darfur Genocide “Hundreds of thousands of African/non-Arab Darfuris remain trapped as refugees in twelve main camps in eastern Chad, unable to return because of the massive insecurity that continues to prevail in most of Darfur—insecurity that will only increase with the severe reductions in the UN/African Union “hybrid” Mission in Darfur (UNAMID). On June 30, 2017, the UN Security Council renewed the mandate for UNAMID, but—at Khartoum’s behest—reduced the military presence in Darfur by 44 per cent and the police presence by more than 30 per cent”. https://sudanreeves.org/2017/08/08/darfur-refugees-in-eastern-chad-the-most-invisible-casualties-of-the-darfur-genocide/

Hats Off for the ongoing achievements of the Juba Platform for Peace in Sudan.

Meaning of Hats off to (someone or something)

This article besides its timeliness, it also indicates and shows this author’s obsession with Peace; that is understandable as Peace represents the safety gate for livelihood for any humankind on the globe.

This is a Review and/or a political exploratory article that comes against a backdrop of browsing the article written by Mohammed Nour Oudo under the title: “Peace is coming from Juba, which has been embracing the negotiations of the Sudanese factions since late last year. Peace is beginning to appear waving positive statements by the delegations participating in the negotiations. These positive statements issued every day by the leaders of the Armed Struggle Movements, the delegation of the Transitional Government, the leaders of the Sudanese political parties and the mediation committee in the state of South Sudan have entered reassurance in the hearts of the Sudanese people, the Sudanese street is optimistic about achieving peace soon.

Go ahead, Sudanese people, the platform of Juba will achieve a comprehensive peace Ustaz Mohamed Nour Oudo is among the permanent and active columnists who are staunchly adhered to the cause of the Sudanese Darfurians and belongs to the membership the Sudanese Justice and Equality Movement (JEM). Ustaz Mohamed Nour Oudo indicates with confidence that Peace is coming from Juba, which has been embracing the negotiations of the Sudanese factions since late last year. Peace is beginning to appear waving positive statements by the delegations participating in the negotiations. These positive statements issued every day by the leaders of the Armed Struggle Movements (ASM), the delegation of the Transitional Government (TG), the leaders of the Sudanese Political Parties and the Mediation Committee in the Republic of South Sudan. Moreover, he says that the Peace Negotiations have entered reassurance into the Hearts of the Sudanese People who have been longing for a comprehensive sustainable Peace that addresses the roots of the chronic Sudanese crises that have been delaying the progress of the country since the Dawn of Independence on January 1, 1956, from the Anglo-Egyptian Condominium.

He reiterates that Comprehensive peace is the dream of every Sudanese citizen after living through the wars that led to displacement, migration into the nowhere around the globe, seeking asylum since the colonizer’s exit, and after the fall of the National Congress Party (NCP) regime – AKA Rescue Government- that was trading in the Sudanese problem through false negotiations and fragile agreements. That is why we find the determination and seriousness of the leaders of the Armed Struggle Movements (ASM) and the Transitional Government led by the Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok to reach a Comprehensive Peace that brings back Sudan to the forefront of countries of the World after it has been dwarfed for thirty years by the defunct National Islamic Front (NIF) /National Congress Party (NCP) regime led by the genocidal criminal Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir.

The Juba platform is not a platform for negotiations for a job or partnership of a dictatorial government that came to power with a military coup. Rather, it is a platform for solving the Sudanese problem by addressing the root causes of the problem and dealing with them permanently and laying the foundations for the management of Sudan’s rule in the future. Lieutenant General Salva Kiir Mayardit and his government salute the mediation team, delegates from the international community and peace partners for their valuable efforts.

The gathering of the people of Sudan in their second homeland, the state of South Sudan, in a round table is not just for meetings between different parties politically, and they disperse without reaching a result or peace as some think, but to discuss solving the Sudanese problem in a transparent, sincere dialogue, earnestly, and with determination, putting the interest of the homeland in the eyes of their eyes.

The Sudanese people have benefited, and the negotiating parties in Juba have benefited from past experiences from previous negotiations and agreements that did not bring peace, stability, or security, so they do not want to repeat the past. Peace is everyone’s goal.

It is Good news for the Sudanese people who yearn for a decent life in peace which is inevitably coming soon.

There is no war in Sudan after the platform in Juba from where Peace will prevail throughout Sudan, and Sudan will enjoy stability, security and safety and prosperity; optimists are saying.

To above foregoing statement one is willing as well to quote from an article by Ustaz Yasir Saeed Arman the deputy head of SPLM-N Agar in the Sudan Tribune Cyber Journal entitled Sudan peace talks are entering crucial final stages says Arman. Here I would like to refer to some of the relevant paragraphs of it and quote some of its subdivisions in non-violating brevity.

• Sudanese peace talks are entering crucial final stages, says Arman.

One would like at this unique moment to congratulate the South Sudan rivals made up of President Salva Kiir Mayardit President of South Sudan and Dr Riek Machar for striking unity deal and one should not miss this opportunity to congratulate the voice of reason for the peace, stability and welfare of the brotherly people in southern Sudan.

South Sudan rivals strike a power-sharing deal

At this important juncture in the history of Sudan devoid of the rule of the Global Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) gang, the Khartoum branch, we are pleased to quote some extracts from other writers, including Ustaz Yasir Said Arman the Sudanese politician and a leading figure in the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North Agar, who says that peace will contribute to the dismantling of the NCP state and will build a new security and military sector in the New Sudan. In addition to the foregoing, Ustaz Yassir Arman reiterated the importance of the following important slogans:

*Peace will contribute to the dismantling of the NCP and will build a new security and military sector

*Peace is the gateway to resolving the current political crises.

* The peace agreement is an opportunity to correct the mistakes of the transition *

* The partnership should include the army and the Rapid Support Forces *

* Lack of coordination between the two movements harms the two regions and the revolution.

* We are on the verge of signing a peace agreement *

* We call to honour the first team, Fathi Ahmed Ali *

* The peace of South Sudan will advance the peace of Sudan *

* Experiences of armed struggle must be reconsidered *

* New Orbits: Juba (Sunday, February 23) *

Here the reader will be able to read through the following English translated version of an important part of the article by Ustaz Yassir Arman:

* New orbits: Juba (Sunday, February 23 2020) *

In a special statement to the New Orbits Newspaper (the mouthpiece of the new forces of Sudan and the margin) issued by the popular movement, Ustaz Yasser Arman, head of the negotiating delegation, said: The solution to the current political crises and the production of a new project, it is better to take place through peace as a main entrance and peace is the gateway available to solve this Crises, adding that peace can solve key issues and can rearrange the papers of the current political scene and correct many of the mistakes that accompanied the transition process after the revolution, calling on everyone to work on producing a new project through the peace gateway and to prevent Sudan from collapsing because if it collapses It will collapse over all of our heads, including those dreaming of establishing ethnic mini-states, that Sudan can no longer tolerate conflicts, but rather positive competition, that the forces of change and revolution must reach a productive partnership that does not exclude the regular forces (army and rapid support). In this partnership the way out Adding " We must be frank with our people and the forces of the revolution and the resistance committees until we reach the ports of the new project, and he stressed that the continued marginalization of wide powers of Sudanese and Sudanese, especially in the countryside, will not produce a new country or stability and that the marginalized will stop in the circle of protest without contributing to solutions and production of the new project It marginalizes marginalization and does not work to remove it. Those who call for the dismantling of Sudan and then rebuilding it are contributing and they must visit Libya, Iraq and Somalia. Peace provides a rare opportunity. We work to restore the productive face of the countryside by eliminating the costly rural wars as well as tackling resolving historical issues facing Sudan.

We must all work to give the forces of the armed struggle a strategic way out to gradually transform into active political forces for the construction of Sudan. The development in social media and the revolutionary movement in our region and the role of peaceful action in the December revolution required the reconsideration of the armed struggle that depends on long-term rural wars And expensive in its human cost, which in its vast majority did not build democratic systems, and we must in the popular movement to work for a second birth to see the new Sudan, address the shortcomings and failures that are necessary for our experience and strive to establish a Sudanese union between two independent countries, the two countries of Sudan Not south.

The division of the popular movement and the lack of coordination in the negotiating positions between the two parties are harmful to the two regions first and Sudan second, and we are ready for unity and coordination, and we will proceed with the peace project without hesitation.

On the progress of the peace process hosted by the capital of the Republic of South Sudan (Juba), Ustaz Yasser Arman said, "The negotiations are now entering decisive and final stages and we in the popular movement and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front are ready to reach a final peace agreement by resolving the outstanding issues and they can be resolved," and added, The agreement of the parties of the Republic of South Sudan and the swearing-in of the Vice-Presidents is also a new impetus and a positive factor that creates an appropriate regional climate, especially since negotiations on the peace process for Sudan are taking place in Juba, and he praised the difficult and historic decisions taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Lieutenant-General Salva Kiir Mayar. At acceptance d. Riak referred to it, describing it as a cause for reflection to make concessions in order to end the war and achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

On the meeting with the al-Burhan, Ustaz Yasser Arman said, "Yesterday, we met with the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and we had the meeting in a positive atmosphere and a good atmosphere, that both al-Burhan and General Hamidti showed a clear desire to reach a final peace agreement." He added: We also ask the government to send a number of Ministers in the crucial stages of negotiations because their absence is not beneficial to the negotiation process, and we hope that the reason for their failure to attend is for good reasons.

On the importance of signing the peace agreement, Ustaz Arman said, "We believe that the peace agreement will contribute to the dismantling of the NCP state and its regime, and will build a new security sector with new military doctrine and will contribute to the reform of the economy and foreign relations." Yasser Arman welcomed the current dialogue between the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change (FFC) and called for the establishment of a partnership between all the forces of the Revolution and change to make the transitional period succeed and reach a democratic system.

The word Peace is mentioned in the glorious Qur’an 7 times and more importantly is that the Word “Salam” in Arabic which means Peace is among the 99 Names of God Almighty (Allah, SWT), According to a hadith, there are at least 99 Names of Allah, known as the ?asm??u ll?hi l-?usn? or the Beautiful Names of Allah and The names are also called 99 Attributes of Allah.

Thus, Peace is a blessing and a way for a person to be assured of the disappearance of fear and a guarantee of preventing hunger. This has been mentioned in Surat Quraish No. 106 in the Noble Qur’an in verse No. 4, which means by Translation of the Text: “He who has Fed them against Hunger and has made them Safe from Fear.” This is a Great truth of God.

Dalai Lama, who was born as Lhamo Thondup; the 14th Dalai Lama is the current Dalai Lama. Dalai Lamas are important monks of the Gelug School, the newest school of Tibetan Buddhism, which was formally headed by the Ganden Tripas, have been quoted as saying: “World Peace Begins with Inner Peace”!

The Renowned Tunisian Poet Abu al-Qasim al-Shabi has been quoted as saying the following Verses of Poetry about Peace:

“Peace is true, false *** and justice is the philosophy of the hidden flame

There is no justice unless the forces are tied *** and terrorism collides with terrorism. ”

Reference is the Poetry Book of the Poet Abu al-Qasim al-Shabi, the Songs of Life

Dr Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/