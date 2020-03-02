 
 
 
EU gives more €30m to support vulnerable Sudanese

Joseph Borell EU top diplomat pose with IDPs in Zamzm camp on 1 March 2020 (EU photo).
March 2, 2020 (KHARTOUM)- The European Union has allocated additional €30 million to fund humanitarian assistance for vulnerable Sudanese, announced the EU top diplomat on Sunday.

The announcement was made by Joseph Borrell during a visit to North Darfur state as he paid a visit to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Zamzam camp located 10 km west of El Fasher.

In a tweet posted after his visit to Zamzam camp of 120,000 residents, the EU top diplomat said he discussed the humanitarian situation with the IDPs and aid workers.

He further announced an additional "EU humanitarian support of 30 MEUR," before to add that "Only success of transition will guarantee peace durable solutions".

UN agencies estimate that some 9 million people in Sudan are in need of humanitarian assistance and 2 million Sudanese are still uprooted from their home.

The EU provides food assistance and nutritional care to Sudanese IDPs. Also, it contributes to treating and preventing malnutrition among children under 5 years of age.

The newly appointed senior official is visiting Sudan to show the European Union support to the democratic transition and to back the government efforts to achieve political and economic reforms.

During a press conference with the Sudanese prime minister on Saturday, Borrell announced an additional €100 million in support to the Sudanese government meet the most urgent needs for democratic transition in Sudan.

(ST)

