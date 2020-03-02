NDM dismisses rumours about its participation in South Sudan government

March 2, 2020 (JUBA)- The National Democratic Movement (NDM) led by Lam Akol dismissed purported reports that they would not take part in the transitional government and the implementation of the revitalized peace pact.

Lam Akol, chairman of South Sudan’s opposition National Democratic Movement (NDM) (AFP/Samir Bol Photo)

The rumour circulated after the NDM’s objection to the intervention of President Salva Kiir in the selection of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) candidate for the position of vice-president.

"The rumours that the NDM will not participate in the implementation of R-ARCSS simply because it did not get the position of Vice President, is not only false but is an attempt to distort history,". said David Lawrence Lual le Movement spokesman in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Lual was referring to the NDM’s calls during the peace talks to form a transitional technocratic government to implement the revitalized peace agreement.

"With such a position, it is absurd to suggest that the NDM can throw away the agreement simply because of a position it was ready to forego in the first place," he stressed.

When the SSOA leaders failed to nominate their candidate for vice-president, the majority of the alliance members agreed to submit all the candidates to President Kiir who will pick one of them for the position.

But the NDM refused the process arguing they cannot accept that the alliance candidate be chosen by the leader of another political party.

Lual reiterated that the Movement is committed to the peace implementation process and will "participate in whatever capacity is available"

"Our commitment to R-ARCSS has nothing to do with holding positions, what we care about is to get the Agreement implemented as signed," he further stressed.

The SSOA has three ministers and state minister in the transitional government. The alliance also will be represented at the transitional parliament by 50 lawmakers.

(ST)