 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 2 March 2020

SPLM-IO wants fair division of South Sudan cabinet posts

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Kiir chairs first meeting of the collegial presidency on 26 Feb 2020 (SSPPU photoMarch 2, 2020 (JUBA) - An SPLM-IO senior official said they believe that the ministerial positions in the national unity government should be shared on an equal basis between the peace partners.

On 22 February, President Salva Kiir appointed SPLM-IO leader as his First Vice President in addition to four other vice-presidents representing the signatories of the peace agreement.

However, technical committees on the 35 cabinet members have failed to strike a deal paving the way for the government formation.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune on condition of anonymity, an SPLM-IO official close to the ongoing consultations said that the discussions are stalled because the SPLM-IG want to keep the important ministerial positions.

“We didn’t agree on allocation and selection of ministries because our partners want to take the all key ministries and position,” he said.

“The SPLM-IG does not have the right to give us what they want to concede,” went further to say stressing that the current government cannot “implement the revitalized agreement based on their interest”.

According to the source, if the SPLM-IG wants to have the foreign affairs ministry, they have to concede the cabinet affairs for the SPLM-IO.

The same for the defence and interior ministries, finance and petroleum ministries or health and general education etc…

Under the peace agreement, the SPLM-IG has 20 ministerial positions, the SPLM-IO 10 positions, the SSOA three posts and the Former Leaders two ministries.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 2 March 13:06, by Midit Mitot

    What we mean by power sharing is what so call fair division on ministries portfolio, President Kiir need to be transparent on this.

    repondre message

    • 2 March 13:52, by South South

      Midit Mitot,

      IO leaders and its supporters need to stop running to medias and spread untrue news. Kiir is working very hard to form the government, but IO members are running around and make lies, this is not healthy way to deal with us. We can get mad and move ahead as we want if IO people continue to run this sick business, stop and listen, we are here to help.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudanese want comprehensive sustainable peace 2020-03-01 19:08:29 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The December 19th 2018 Glorious Revolutionary People of Sudan have great hope fraught with some caution about what is going on in the platform of the City of Juba, the (...)

Is South Sudan ready for a Muslim vice-president? 2020-03-01 18:36:49 By Dak Buoth Riek-Gaak After the speedy appointment and subsequent swearing-in of the five Vice Presidents namely Dr Riek Machar, Dr James Wani, Rebecca Nyadeng, Taban Deng Gai and Hussein Abdel (...)

Where is IGAD-Plus to pressure Parties in Juba? 2020-02-28 07:26:21 By James Gatdet Dak Lack of political will, lack of commitment and eroding trust-building, particularly on the part of the SPLM-IG, seem to have resurfaced AGAIN among, and between the main (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.