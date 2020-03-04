 
 
 
Wednesday 4 March 2020

Talks to form South Sudan’s governemnt are going well: Sudanese official

President Kiir (C) and FVP Machar (R) receives Hemetti on 2 March 2020 (SSPPu photo)March 4, 2020 (JUBA) - Senior member of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council said discussions are progressing well in Juba for the formation of the national unity government.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemetti” met on Tuesday with President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar to discuss the formation of the revitalized transitional government of national unity.

Until Wednesday, the technical committees did not finalize the formation of the 35-member cabinet as the SPLM-IG of President Salva Kiir is accused of seeking control all the important ministerial positions.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with the two peace partners, Hemetti expressed hope that the government would be announced soon.

“Consultations are underway to form the transitional government, and we hope the cabinet will be formed without obstacles,” said Hemetti who is Sudan special envoy tasked with the follow-up of the implementation of the revitalized peace pact.

He further called on the two sides to make the needed concessions to ensure reconciliation and achieve stability in the country.

“We hope that the government of South Sudan will be formed, given the special relationship between the two countries and that stability in South Sudan serves stability in Sudan,” he stressed.

(ST)

  • 4 March 12:38, by South South

    Great, great and great news. Formation of new government is under way. All what we see in social medias about government of South Sudan is trying to control key ministers are lies. The big problem I see here is that members of IO are the one spreading these lies in social medias. I am really not sure what they want by doing this shit. Do they want to go back to the war? or what? Let them come out

  • 4 March 13:50, by Mayendit

    South _South
    The weaknesses of president Salve Kiir Mayardit is The way he kept silence about the issue. Basically, a real smart leader should have question Riek Machar. We know what unified mean right?.Kiir can’t even express himself for example, he should ask Riek Machar why are so suspicious about needing key Ministers?. In fact that, Riek Machar has a coup plan for sure.

    • 4 March 13:57, by South South

      Mayendit,

      There are many things inside the government we don’t know, but I know for sure Riek has no army right now to make any coup attempt, this will be the end of his life. Routes to DRC are closed. We are waiting for good news to form new government. This is the best option to Riek and others. We don’t want to go back to war, but if we are forced, then we have not choice, but to deal with it.

      • 4 March 14:26, by Midit Mitot

        South South,

        I do agreed with you, anything that can bring peace we need it, South Sudanese communities have tired of this senseless war.

        Good step our leaders.

        • 4 March 14:33, by Midit Mitot

          Manyendit & South South,

          Please we are in peace, let us leave behind the pass and come up with solidarity as South Sudanese.

          Let us stop hate speeches against others parties, we are one now, so, what we can watches as young men is how the way our leaders will run the Gov,t.

  • 4 March 14:02, by Mayendit

    South _South
    Andrew Kuac Mayuol is a politician for very long time and last year, he went to Khartoum in trying to joined SPLM IO unfortunately, he was told to bring your soldiers first. Andrew was surprised also when the meeting was conducted in Nuers language and some of Equatorians complained same thing to.I will not be surprised if Riek made coup.

    • 4 March 14:29, by South South

      Mayendit,

      Riek is very smart and he knows this time people will not play around should he makes stupid move. For Andrew Kuac Mayuol, I am very happy he was treated that way. Uncle Alfred Lado knows our cousin Nuers very well. He was also told to bring Equatorians with him in order to be deputy of Riek.

