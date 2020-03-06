South Korea postpones troops rotation in South Sudan over coronavirus



March 6, 2020 (JUBA) — South Korea has postponed the rotation of its peacekeepers deployed in South Sudan within the UN Mission in the country (UNMISS) due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in these countries.

According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, about 300 troops had been scheduled to travel to South Sudan to replace a contingent of the Hanbit Unit.

The rotation takes place every eight months.

"The deployment will be postponed for about two weeks as of now, although it’s subject to change," said a Joint Chiefs of Staff officer according to the news agency.

As of Friday, South Korea reported 6,593 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. In the military, over 34 people have tested positive, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

In a related development, Sudan Tribune was not able to verify a letter seen by its journalists sent on 3 March by Gabriel Jok Riak Makol, chief of general staff of South Sudan People’s Defense to the UNMISS force commander.

“I write to inform your esteemed office to put on hold the rotation of UNMISS forces from China, South Korea, India, Nepal and Cambodia until further notice,” reads the letter.

International health officials fear the spread of the coronavirus disease causes ravages in the continent due to the lack of adequate means to face this outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) pledged to support African countries to strengthening their capacities to treat patients and improve infection, prevention and control in health facilities.

(ST)