Sudan’s Attorney General recommends new culture for security forces



March 6, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Attorney General recommended a new culture for the security forces to end the brutal crackdown against peaceful protesters, said the office of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

On 22 February Hamdok formed a committee chaired by the General Attorney Taj Elsir Alhiber to investigate violent crackdown on a demonstration, the day before, calling to reintegrate pro-democracy military officers sacked recently by the army.

The office of the prime minister issued a statement saying that the committee handed over its report and made a number of recommendations regarding the organization of peaceful demonstrations which is "a legitimate right" granted by the Constitutional Document.

The report includes also additional recommendations that ensure that what happened under the former regime would not be repeated, said the statement.

"We expect a new culture among the police fitting with the (regime) change on how to deal with the peaceful demonstrations which now are legitimate right after had being illegal under the former regime."

“Also, we expect this report to be meticulously studied by all relevant authorities to clearly confirm the rights (to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression) and enforce these recommendations so that what happened will not occur again in the Sudanese street.”

The statement did not go into the findings of the report but mentioned the committee interrogated the commander of operations and the Khartoum state police director and all the officers who were at the site of the events on that day, as well as all the demonstrators who were injured.

At least 57 people were wounded when the police used tear gas and batons to disperse the demonstration. Also, 12 police officers were wounded by stones thrown by the protesters.

