South Sudan’s New Government: SPLM-IO satisfied with its positions as SSOA frustrated

March 7, 2020 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO on Thursday said they have gotten several important ministries in the national unity government including defence, oil and federal affairs, while the SSOA expressed dissatisfaction over the power-sharing.

Citing an SPLM-IO spokesman the Chinese news agency Xinhua said President Salva Kiir and his First Vice-President Riek Machar have finally agreed on Thursday to share the important ministerial positions ahead of the formation of the government next week.

"We agreed that SPLM-IO should take defence, petroleum, mining, federal affairs, peacebuilding, water resources and irrigation, energy and dams, health, and gender and social welfare ministries," said Manawa Peter Gatkuoth, deputy spokesman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO).

SPLM-IO officials said last week they were seeking for a genuine partnership enabling them to work together with the SPLM-IG of President Kiir and the other peace signatories to implement the revitalized peace agreement.

After obtaining the defence and federal affairs ministries, the SPLM-IO can play a pivotal role in the reunification of the government and opposition forces. In the same vein, the federal affairs will allow the former main opposition group to speed up discussions on the number of states and their boundaries.

Gatkuoth further said they want to ensure that at least one of the three areas established recently be headed by an SPLM-IO official.

"We are also discussing with the president the issue of the three administrative areas. At least one administrative area should go to the SPLM-IO," he said.

SSOA ANGRED

For its part, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance rejected the three ministries allocated to the coalition and warned they may not participate in the national unity government.

An SSOA official told Sudan Tribune under the cover of anonymity that they have been surprised when they learnt that they have obtained the ministries of public service and higher education instead of the peace and labour ministries

He added that also the position of the deputy information minister was substituted by the deputy interior minister.

The only unchanged position is the ministry of agriculture.

"Those changes happened without consultation with the SSOA Leadership," he said.

"The SSOA does accept and would not be part of the R-TGONU unless these issues are discussed and settled before the formation of the R-TGONU," he stressed.

The parties are scheduled to meet on Saturday to discuss the matter.

(ST)