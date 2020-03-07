Sudan negotiating parties extend peace process for the third time

March 7, 2020 (JUBA) - Sudanese government and armed groups have agreed to extend for the third time the Juba process for peace in the country.

On 11 September 2019, the parties pledged to end the talks before 14 December, then they extended it for two months to 14 February. Last month they extended the deadline for three weeks to 7 March.

The spokesman of the South Sudanese mediation Dhieu Matouk announced on Saturday that the government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) have agreed to extend the peace talks, adding that a meeting will be held on Monday to determine the term of the third extension.

"The meeting decided to form a five-party committee to determine the remaining issues in the negotiation agenda, the needed time and to submit a proposal on these matters to the mediation," Matouk said.

With regard to the outstanding issues in the negotiations for peace in Darfur, Matouk said that there are two issues: the security arrangements and wealth sharing.

For the talks with the SPLM-N Agar, he said there "some details" the parties need to agree on it related to the power-sharing and the wealth-sharing in the Two Areas.

On Friday, the mediation organized a meeting for the representative of Darfur stakeholders including the displaced persons, refugees and civil society groups.

The stakeholders backed calls by the armed groups to re-establish a regional authority in Darfur to manage recovery and economic development in the region.

Matouk said the negotiating parties agreed to discuss separately the national issues. Also, he added that the mediation wants to discuss the implementation matrix with the Sudanese parties.

(ST)