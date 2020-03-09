Sudan’s Hamdok survives assassination attempt

March 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok survived an assassination attempt Monday when a bomb exploded near his motorcade in Kober neighbourhood of Khartoum North.

"Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is well and in good health. he is performing his duties after an attempted bomb attack on his convoy at about 09:00 am.

The bombing took place at the entrance to the Kober Bridge in Khartoum North, at the usual time he goes to his office.

Last February, Sudanese security forces arrested a foreign terrorist cell manufacturing explosives in the Eastern Nile district of Khartoum state.

On 13 February, The prosecutor said the members of the terrorist group belong to an Islamist violent group, adding they arrived in the country 6 months ago, with forged Syrian travel documents, and they plan to carry out bomb attacks.

Hamdok issued a short statement to reassure the Sudanese that he is well.

“What happened will not stop the march of change and will only be an additional splash in the high wave of the revolution,” he said.

“This revolution is protected by its peaceful character and its dowry was the precious blood for a better tomorrow and sustainable peace,” he added.

The Sudanese Professional Association (SPA), the influential group that led the protests against the al-Bashir regime was quick to condemn the attack and called for demonstrations to support the revolution.

This terrorist attack is an extension of previous attempts to abort the Sudanese revolution but they have been broken one by one by our great and indomitable people, said the SPA.

“We call all the masses in the capital to take to the street and to head to the freedom square to show our unparalleled unity and cohesion”.

“We call on (the Sudanese) across the country to come out in the processions of protecting the Transitional Authority and completion of the tasks of the revolution”.

(ST)