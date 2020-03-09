 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 9 March 2020

Sudan’s Hamdok survives assassination attempt

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese PM Hamdok at his office on Monday 9 March after surviving an assassination attempt (PM office photo)March 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok survived an assassination attempt Monday when a bomb exploded near his motorcade in Kober neighbourhood of Khartoum North.

"Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is well and in good health. he is performing his duties after an attempted bomb attack on his convoy at about 09:00 am.

The bombing took place at the entrance to the Kober Bridge in Khartoum North, at the usual time he goes to his office.

Last February, Sudanese security forces arrested a foreign terrorist cell manufacturing explosives in the Eastern Nile district of Khartoum state.

On 13 February, The prosecutor said the members of the terrorist group belong to an Islamist violent group, adding they arrived in the country 6 months ago, with forged Syrian travel documents, and they plan to carry out bomb attacks.

Hamdok issued a short statement to reassure the Sudanese that he is well.
“What happened will not stop the march of change and will only be an additional splash in the high wave of the revolution,” he said.

“This revolution is protected by its peaceful character and its dowry was the precious blood for a better tomorrow and sustainable peace,” he added.

The Sudanese Professional Association (SPA), the influential group that led the protests against the al-Bashir regime was quick to condemn the attack and called for demonstrations to support the revolution.

This terrorist attack is an extension of previous attempts to abort the Sudanese revolution but they have been broken one by one by our great and indomitable people, said the SPA.

“We call all the masses in the capital to take to the street and to head to the freedom square to show our unparalleled unity and cohesion”.

“We call on (the Sudanese) across the country to come out in the processions of protecting the Transitional Authority and completion of the tasks of the revolution”.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 March 12:14, by Midit Mitot

    If such a terrorism act will not be clean out in Khartoum, so, Sudan sanction will not lifted by America.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Darfur crisis 17 years after suffering 2020-03-09 06:09:21 Has the time for resolving the crisis in the Darfur region approached after seventeen years of suffering? By Mahmoud A. Suleiman At the opening and outset of this article, it really became a (...)

The Gender Power Gap 2020-03-06 21:00:10 By UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Gender inequality is the overwhelming injustice of our age and the biggest human rights challenge we face. But gender equality offers solutions to some (...)

Ethnic Conflicts: South Sudan perspective 2020-03-05 10:45:45 By Steve Paterno Ethnic conflict is so much prevalent in South Sudan it challenges any attempt to preserve peace and security throughout the entire territorial integrity of nation. In other (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.