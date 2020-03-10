Sudan to request friends’ help to arrest culprits of attack on Hamdok



March 10, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National security and defence council decided to request friends’ help to find out the responsible for the assassination attempt of the prime minister Abdallah Hamdok.

The Security and Defence Council held an emergency meeting Monday, headed by the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against the backdrop of the failed terrorist attack that targeted Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Following the meeting, Interior Minister al-Traifi Daffallah Idriss read a statement emphasizing the unity of the state institutions to confront the terrorist threat which targets Sudan’s stability and seeks to abort its revolution and the democratic transition.

According to Idriss, the meeting condemned the criminal act for the risks it poses to Sudan internally, regionally and globally, and decided to launch an immediate investigation.

Further, the Council decided to "request the help of (Sudan’s) friends to uncover those involved in the attack and bringing them to justice," the minister said hinting to the involvement of foreign groups in the attack.

Last February, the security authorities arrest six foreign elements involved in the fabrication of bombs and explosives in Khartoum state.

The authorities said they entered into Sudan with fake Syrian passports, also some reports said they are Egyptians.

The meeting also decided to take urgent measures to enhance the protection of the state leaders and strategic locations.

Arrestations

Security sources Sudan Tribune that the police forces arrested dozens of people suspected of involvement in the terrorist attack some of whom were affiliated with the regime of the ousted President Omer al-Bashir.

So far, the Sudanese authorities have not charged any group or individuals with the assassination attempt, which was carried out with a remote-controlled explosive device planted between trees on the main road.

The explosion caused damage to several houses and stores on the street, but Hamdok was not harmed as he was travelling in an armoured vehicle.

U.S. ready to assist



The State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus condemned Monday the attack on Sudanese prime minister expressed Washington’s readiness to assist Khartoum efforts to investigate the attack.

"The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms today’s attack on Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s convoy in Khartoum," said Ortagus.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and stand ready to assist the Sudanese government as we may be able," she further stressed.

(ST)