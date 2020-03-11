 
 
 
Saudi Arabia, UAE stopped economic aid to Sudan

March 11, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have stopped providing announced aid to Sudan, despite previous pledges.

JPEG - 16.1 kb
King Salman of Saudi Arabia (AP photo)

Ten days after the collapse of the al-Bashir regime, Saudi Arabia and the UAE announced a joint $3 billion aid to Sudan.

The assistance includes a $500 million deposit into Sudan’s central bank to strengthen the country’s monetary reserves, and the rest will be in the form of food, medicine, and petroleum products.

Officials in Khartoum confirmed to Sudan Tribune that the total amount of the assistance received from Riyadh and Abu Dhabi is about one billion dollars

The two countries sent about $500 million worth of wheat, seeds and fuel in addition to the bank deposit of the same amount. After what, they stopped providing commodities, they said.

The Sudanese Ministry of Finance recently resorted to a local private firm "Al-Fakher" to pay 28 million dollars for a wheat shipment. The country, also, experiences a severe shortage of fuel and cooking gas.

The official sources said they had been told by the Gulf countries that "the suspension of Saudi-UAE grant to Sudan was requested by Washington," without commenting on what they heard.

In October 2019, the Sudanese finance minister said he had agreed with the Saudi and UAE ambassadors in Khartoum on a programmed schedule that would cover Sudan’s needs until the end of 2020.

The U.S. administration during the first four months after the ouster of al-Bashir had stepped up pressures on the two Gulf countries to not support the Transitional Military Council and to encourage them to hand over power to a civilian-led government.

Since Washington coordinates with the two countries and the other Gulf countries on how to relieve the Sudanese economy and picked Kuwait to host the donor conference for Sudan.

The two Gulf countries have complained from the continued open criticism by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) who requested the return of troops from Yemen and voiced opposition the UAE plans to operate Port Sudan seaport. Also, last month the UAE was criticised for recruiting Sudanese youth to work in Libya as security guards.

(ST)

  • 11 March 08:55, by Fathi

    "the suspension of Saudi-UAE grant to Sudan was requested by Washington"

    If the US would do this, it explains the lack of investment in Sudan since many sanctions were lifted in 2017. If they would instruct other countries not to help us out, they probably told their own businesses not invest in Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 11 March 08:59, by Fathi

      US, Israel, UAE, Saudi, and Egypt all don’t want democracy in Sudan. They all want a puppet.

      I wonder if Sudan’s position against Egypt and the Arab League led to this move.

      repondre message

      • 11 March 09:04, by Fathi

        The 3 billion in aid was announced when we had a military council, before the power sharing agreement. The Sudanese people were chanting to reject the aid during the sit-in because we knew it was just to legitimize the military.
        We all knew their aid was conditional anyways. UAE has done nothing but send weapons to Hemedti, help smuggle our gold, and pay Sudanese kids to fight in Yemen & Libya

        repondre message

        • 11 March 09:05, by Fathi

          We should leave the bogus arab league.

          repondre message

        • 11 March 09:07, by Fathi

          There are plenty of Sudanese in UAE and Saudi Arabia. It is time we start SPLM in Saudi Arabia and UAE

          repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

