FBI team to investigate Sudanese PM’s assassination attempt

Sudanese PM Hamdok at his office on Monday 9 March after surviving an assassination attempt (PM office photo)
March 11, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Ministry of Interior announced, on Tuesday evening, the arrival of a security team from the Federal Bureau of Investigation "FBI", to assist in the investigations on the assassination attempt of the Sudanese Prime Minister on Monday.

"A three-member security team of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will arrive in Khartoum on Wednesday, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior," said the Interior Ministry in a brief statement on Tuesday.

The statement further said that the US security team will participate in the investigations into the assassination attempt on the Prime Minister, a day after a decision by the Security and Defence Council to request friends’ help to uncover those involved in the failed terrorist attack.

This is the second time that America has dispatched an FBI team to Khartoum. U.S. security experts had been dispatched in Khartoum to assist in the investigation of the assassination of one of its diplomat John Granville by a Sudanese terrorist group on 1 January 2008.

Marshall Billingslea Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing at the U.S. Department of the Treasury who is nowadays in Khartoum described the attack on the Prime Minister as "cowardly act".

Following a meeting with the Sudanese defence minister, he said that his country would support Sudan to dry up the sources of financing terrorism and fighting money laundering.

According to the official SUNA, Billingsy said that his country will stand with Khartoum to overcome economic difficulties and challenges and called on the civilian and military component of the transitional government to work together to achieve the needed condition for the democratic transition.

(ST)

