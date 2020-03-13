 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 13 March 2020

President Kiir appoints South Sudan unity government

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir signs the Declaration of Agreement in Khartoum on 27 June 2018 (Photo Kamal Omer)
March 13, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has finally announced on Thursday the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGONU) including the appointment of a female defence minister for the first time in the country.

President Kiir on 22 February appointed his first vice-president and four other vice-presidents establishing a sort of collective leadership with clear attributions to everyone as provided in the revitalized peace pact.

However, discussions to form the cabinet took more time, as the peace partners of the SPLM-IO and the SSOA complained that the president and his entourage wanted to keep the most important ministries for them.

However, the list of the new cabinet included Angelina Teny as the minister of defence and placed in the third rank after the Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomoro who maintains his position and the new foreign minister Beatrice Khamis a Wani.

According to the peace agreement, the participation of women should be at 35% in the executive. The SPLM-IG has to appoint six women, the SPLM-IO three at least and the SSOA one women. The latter gave the Ministry of Agriculture Josephine Lagu.

Kiir who has to appoint 20 ministers of the 35 cabinet members appointed Paul Mayom as the Interior Minister, Michael Makuei Lueth as the Information Minister, Garang Mabiordit as the Finance and Planning Minister and Ruben Madol Arol as the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister.

Puot Kang Chol is the Minister of Petroleum after representing the SPLM-IO rebel group at the National Pre-transitional Committee (NPTC), which is charged with implementing the peace agreement.

Another young minister appointed by the SPLM-IO in the national unity government is Manawa Peter Gatkuoth who takes the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation. He served as the SPLM-IO Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee for Information and Public Relations.

For the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) Babgasi Joseph Bakasoro has been appointed Minister of Public Service and Human Resources Development, also Deny Jock Chagor has become the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology.

SSOA Secretary-General Lam Akol, in a statement issued on Thursday that the quota of the alliance initially included the ministries of Peace Building, Public Service and Human Resource Development and the Deputy Minister in Interior.

He added that they were not informed about the final ministerial positions of the SSOA.

(ST)

Below is the full list of the national unity government.

R-TGONU Cabinet 12 March 2020

1. Hon. Martin Elia Lomoro, Cabinet affairs
2. Hon. Beatrice Khamis a Wani, foreign affair
3. Hon. Angelina Teny, defence
4. Hon. Michael Makuei, information
5. Hon. Madol Arol, Justice
6. Hon. Rizik Zakaria, Wild Life Conservation and Tourism
7. Hon. Puot Dak Kang, Petroleum
7. Hon. Paul Mayom, Interior
8. Hon. Stephen Par, PeaceBuilding
9. Hon. Garang Mabiordit, Finance
10 Hon. Awut Deng Chuil, General Education
11. Hon. Kuol Athian, Trade and Investment
12. Hon. Oboto Mamur, Security
13. Hon. Jimy Kumba, Parliamentary affairs
14. Hon. Stephen Lasuba, Federal Affairs
15. Hon. Manawa Peter, Water resources
16. Hon. Dhieu Mathok, Investment
17. James Hoth Mai, Labour
18 Hon. Mayen Majongdit, Humanitarian Affairs
19. Hon. Awut General, Education
20. Hon. Dang Chagor, Higher Education
21. Hon. Bokosoro, Public Service
22. Hon. Madut Biar, Transport
23. Hon. Majok Mijak, Roads and Bridges
24. Hon. Elizabeth Achuei, Health
25. Hon. Josephina Joseph Lago, Agriculture
26. Hon. John luke, East Africa Affair
27. Hon. Hener Udwar, Mining and industry
28. Hon. Manawa Peter, Water Resources and Irrigation
29. Hon. Peter Marcello, Energy and Dams
30. Hon. Nadia Arop Culture and heritage
31. Hon. Bol Dhieu Youth and Sports
32. Hon. Onyoti Adigo, Livestock and Animal
33. Hon. Josephine Napine Cosmas, Environment
34. Hon. Michael Chanjiek land housing
35. Hon. Aya Benjamin Warele, Gender and Child social development

Deputy Ministers:-

1. Hon. Deng Deng Akoon, cabinet
2. Hon. Deng Dau, Foreign Affair
3. Hon. Lily Albino, Agriculture
4. Hon. Malek Ruben, Defence and Veteran Affairs
5. Hon. Agok Makur, Finance and Planning
6. Hon. Mabior Garang De Mabior, Interior
7. Hon. Jesoph Malek Rok, Justice
8. Hon. Martin Kako, General Education
9. Hon. Khalid Butus, Public Service Human Resources
10. Hon. Baba Medan, Information

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 13 March 07:42, by conservative

    Now Dr woungkel work for the people of south Sudan instead of you still at least instead worrying about the power because next if you planning for coup you will be dead fish fry

    repondre message

    • 13 March 08:35, by Malakal county Simon

      Conservative/slave

      Friendly advice to you, you need to change your language from today or you will be soon arrested for lack of respect towards FVP Dr Machar.. Got it foolish boy??

      repondre message

      • 13 March 09:55, by conservative

        Malakal county Simon

        SPLM Io is belong to nuers only that’s what we see now become a family movement and Dr woungkel he doesn’t see that or what and by the way we don’t need anymore coup I hope he learned his lesson last time

        repondre message

  • 13 March 07:57, by Joyuma John

    I did not realize any changes in this new cabinet, what had happened is absorbing of rebel into the government and allocation of positions to few families whom we know at expense of innocent citizen who were used to killed them for other people cake.

    repondre message

  • 13 March 08:05, by james john luka

    Where are those noise makers, who always claimed that there leaders are democrats? where is the democracy in the IO?

    repondre message

  • 13 March 08:06, by james john luka

    Where are those noise makers, who always claimed that there leaders are democrats? where is the democracy in IO?

    repondre message

  • 13 March 08:12, by james john luka

    Midit Mitot
    Where are you? Is that the revolution you were fighting for?

    repondre message

    • 13 March 08:36, by Malakal county Simon

      John/Nyamnyam

      What’s bothering??

      repondre message

      • 13 March 09:03, by james john luka

        Conty Boy

        The nature of democracy!! Is that Nas type of democracy that you people have been advocating for?

        repondre message

      • 13 March 10:29, by james john luka

        Malakal County Simon
        Come on!! let’s talk, tell me is that democracy or Riekocray?

        repondre message

  • 13 March 09:55, by Tupac

    still no changes in the government. people lost their lives in the bush for nothing. i don’t see the names of freedom fighters, people who are capable of developing the country. i just see tribalistism, nepotism and corruption. is this the democracy SPLM-IO has been talking about.

    repondre message

  • 13 March 10:21, by King of Nyamlel

    For those who are branding SPLM-IO as a family entity; be informed that Hon. Angela is a national material. She is a wife to Dr Riek but politician. Keep your mouth out of her affairs.

    repondre message

    • 13 March 11:09, by South South

      Anyway, IO issues are IO issues. Angelina is a very dirty woman. She committed adultery before and Nuer guys know that. Where are those 3 Kurkoos from Equatoria? (Eastern, jubaone and the Rhino), they have been lying to us everyday that Riek will bring changes. Bari tribe is a very dirty tribe, beating other Equatrians in Juba because their tribe bishop resigned. Here is the link:https://radio

      repondre message

  • 13 March 11:56, by injuba

    A disaster waiting to happen. Greedy people, no real Qualifikation. Quo vadis, South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 13 March 11:57, by injuba

    A disaster waiting to happen. Greedy people, no real Qualifikation. Quo vadis, South Sudan?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Darfur crisis 17 years after suffering 2020-03-09 06:09:21 Has the time for resolving the crisis in the Darfur region approached after seventeen years of suffering? By Mahmoud A. Suleiman At the opening and outset of this article, it really became a (...)

The Gender Power Gap 2020-03-06 21:00:10 By UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Gender inequality is the overwhelming injustice of our age and the biggest human rights challenge we face. But gender equality offers solutions to some (...)

Ethnic Conflicts: South Sudan perspective 2020-03-05 10:45:45 By Steve Paterno Ethnic conflict is so much prevalent in South Sudan it challenges any attempt to preserve peace and security throughout the entire territorial integrity of nation. In other (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.