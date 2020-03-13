

March 13, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The U.S. Embassy in Khartoum on Thursday has called on the Gulf countries to support Sudan, following claims that Washington had asked them to stop a pledged three-billion aid to the government.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in April 2019 announced a three billion financial and economic support to Sudan after the ouster of the former regime.

However, government officials said they only received one billion as the two Gulf countries claimed that Washington requested them to stop it in because it enhances the military component of the transitional government.

In response to a question by Sudan Tribune about this claim, Keith Hughes, Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum said in a written email to Sudan Tribune on Thursday they encourage the Gulf countries to support the transitional government.

"The United States fully supports and encourages all of Sudan’s partners, including its Gulf partners, to support the Sudanese people and the civilian-led transitional government," wrote Hughes.

The 3 billion financial and economic support was given to the Transitional Military Council days after the collapse of the al-Bashir’s regime.

Since the move was seen as direct support to the military council who are known for their good relations with the UAE and backed Sudan’s military participation in the Saudi led coalition in Yemen.

On the other hand, the political groups of the revolution called to withdraw troops from Yemen and voiced rejection of any regional intervention in Sudan.

Last February, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti" who is accused of being the UAE’s man called to stop criticism to the countries that support Sudan.

"We need external support so that we can stand on our own feet. But some people fought all those who support us. they did not allow them to work and kept insulting them day and night," he said.

(ST)