 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 13 March 2020

Sudan confirms its first Coronavirus case

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 13, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, the federal ministry of health said on Friday.

The over fifty man who is from Khartoum he died on Thursday, March 12, according to a statement released this afternoon.

He was in the United Arab Emirates during the first week of March.

In a tweet he wrote after the announcement of the first case of Coronavirus, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok called on the Sudanese to be cautious and to follow the directives released by the federal health ministry

"COVID (19) pandemic is spreading quickly and caution must be taken. We urge all citizens to take the right precautions given by the Ministry of Health and the WHO to protect themselves and their families,". he said.

The government will hold a press conference on Friday evening to provide more details about the case and the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Is SPLM-IO a family business? 2020-03-13 08:33:29 By Duop Chak Wuol The recent appointments of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) national ministers and deputy ministers have been widely welcome in South Sudan and (...)

Darfur crisis 17 years after suffering 2020-03-09 06:09:21 Has the time for resolving the crisis in the Darfur region approached after seventeen years of suffering? By Mahmoud A. Suleiman At the opening and outset of this article, it really became a (...)

The Gender Power Gap 2020-03-06 21:00:10 By UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Gender inequality is the overwhelming injustice of our age and the biggest human rights challenge we face. But gender equality offers solutions to some (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.