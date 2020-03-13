Sudan confirms its first Coronavirus case

March 13, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, the federal ministry of health said on Friday.

The over fifty man who is from Khartoum he died on Thursday, March 12, according to a statement released this afternoon.

He was in the United Arab Emirates during the first week of March.

In a tweet he wrote after the announcement of the first case of Coronavirus, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok called on the Sudanese to be cautious and to follow the directives released by the federal health ministry

"COVID (19) pandemic is spreading quickly and caution must be taken. We urge all citizens to take the right precautions given by the Ministry of Health and the WHO to protect themselves and their families,". he said.

The government will hold a press conference on Friday evening to provide more details about the case and the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.