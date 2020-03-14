 
 
 
South Sudan’s new cabinet does not meet 35% women’s quota: UN Guterres

Ambassador Beatrice Khamis Wani, South Sudan Foreign Minister
March 14, 2020 (JUBA) - The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed on Friday the formation of South Sudan’s national unity cabinet and called to meet the 35% political representation for women.

The South Sudanese President Salva Kiir on 12 March appointed the appointment of the 35-minister transitional government tasked with the implementation of the reforms agreed in the revitalized agreement and to prepare for elections within three years.

Guterres "commends the spirit of compromise and collaboration displayed by the parties which led to this important development," said Stephane Dujarric the UN Spokesman in a statement on Friday.

"He encourages the South Sudanese parties and their leaders to make additional efforts to meet the 35 per cent quota for the representation of women throughout the peace process," he further added.

There are eight women in the national unity cabinet, two with the important portfolios of the foreign affairs and the defence.

However, to observe the 35% women’s quota the SPLM-IG has to nominate six women at least, the SPLM-IO three women, and SSOA one women, as it was agreed in the revitalized pact.

The UN chief further called on the parties to prioritize the implementation of transitional security arrangements, step up efforts to address inter-communal violence, fight impunity and focus on the delivery of essential services.

Also, the IGAD special envoy for South Sudan released a statement welcoming the appointment of the transitional South Sudanese government members.

“We congratulate the parties to the peace agreement for the important milestone. It is encouraging step because we want to see the country move forward with (the) business of governing the country,” said Ambassador Ismail Wais.

Wais pointed out that the government has numerous tasks to achieve including the return of refugees and internally displaced people and developing the country’s economy.

The Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) is made up of the incumbent government of President Salva Kiir, the SPLM/A–IO, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), Former Detainees (FDs), and Other Political Parties (OPP).

(ST)

  • 14 March 07:13, by Langbaar

    Those advocating for more women in the current fake government, let them first try to make this government works. And they world have more positions. After all, our South Sudanese women have not let down our country and our people all along. ’Katiba banet (women battalion)’, fought with absolute superiority against our arch enemy----

    repondre message

    • 14 March 07:19, by Langbaar

      the Arabs of North Sudan. El Kurmuk one and El Kurmuk two, are testaments to how our women helped in liberation of South Sudan.>>>>

      repondre message

  • 14 March 11:24, by Games

    UN has to shut up and started focusing on the coronovirus. Let’s the South Sudanese have a little bit of break from outside lectures. There are more women in this new Unity government in South Sudan than anywhere else in the world.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



