Sudan annual inflation rate rises to 71 pct in February

March 16, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s annual inflation rate in February hit to 71.36%, up from 64.28% in January 2020, said the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on Sunday.

The CSB attributed the significant rise of 7.08% in February, to the increase in the prices of food and beverage especially the prices of bread, grains, meat, fats, oils and legumes.

The agency also noted the rise in the housing prices due to the increase of gas, coal, firewood and cement compared to January 2020.

The urban inflation increased from 56.71% in January to 61.86% in February, according to the report. While the rate of rural inflation increased to 78.51% in February, from 69.96% in January.

In September 2019, the transitional government announced a nine-month economic rescue plan to curb the rampant inflation as they asked the World Bank a $2 billion loan to ensure supplies of basic.

Also, Saudi Arabia and UAE stopped a pledged $3 billion grant to Sudan after continued criticism of their regional policy and rejection of their meddling in Sudan’s affairs by the ruling Forces for Freedom and Change.

The country is now awaiting a donor conference that would take place next June.

