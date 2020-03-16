Hamdok’s loose assassination attempt

It is very hard to find the appropriate phrases to condemn the crime that was woven to assassinate the Sudanese Prime Minister Doctor Abdalla Hamdouk

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

This article comes against the backdrop of the very unfamiliar event in the Sudanese society through the decades and ages, that is the reprehensible crime of trying to assassinate the Prime Minister of Sudan for the transitional period. It is really difficult and very hard to find the suitable phrases to condemn the crime of the assassination attempt of the Sudanese Prime Minister Doctor Abdalla Hamdouk on Monday 9 March 2020 in the capital Khartoum. Thank God, he has escaped unharmed from a blast targeting his convoy as it moved through the capital Khartoum on Monday, officials and media said. The following statement was attributed to Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk, after his safety from the failed assassination attempt: “Rest assured that what happened today will not stand in the way of our transition, instead it is an additional push to the wheel of change in Sudan”. pic.twitter.com/zeC2A4k2N0

These are Not Normal Times; they are life-changing life-threatening eras for Sudan and its citizens especially with the COVID 19 Pandemic along with the heinous crime of the assassination attempt of the Prime Minister Doctor Abdalla Hamdok by possible suspects of the remnants of the ousted regime of the deposed genocidal dictator Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir whose legacy represented in the hardship of living and the scarcity of resources which inherited by the people of Sudan from the former National Congress Party (NCP) regime, the corrupt fraudulent. As the narrative goes, Leaders will always have rebels. Some oppose their views while the rest oppose their acts. It is never easy being a leader, especially when you are under the spotlight and judged for every single step you take. Without any doubt, this statement applies in the case of the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok.

The terrorist attempt to assassinate the Prime Minister of Sudan, Dr Abdullah Hamdouk, is undoubtedly a treachery operation carried out by the remnants of the defunct regime that has been falsely related to Islam, the true religion far from such criminal acts. The Sudanese people need vigilance to confront these unspeakable crimes that have not previously occurred in Sudan. Uprooting the Deep State of the ousted regime of Deposed Génocidaire Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir who is accursed of mentioning his name and his rule, described as deep autocratic State that unfortunately continues to haunt the Sleep and wake of the Sudanese people For more months to come. As is well known, evil is rooted in the hearts of the followers of the Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) of the Freemasonry, which is originally a mysterious formation far from the religion of Islam, such as the distance of the Earth from Heaven - So to speak.

At this juncture, one seems to have found the following statements about the assassination attempts or carrying out the assassination of figures and dignitaries of countries in history that fit with the subject of the assassination attempt of Dr Abdullah Hamdock, the Sudanese Transposal Prime Minister who is an individual much cherished by the Revolutionary Sudanese public. That subject comes under the title: 9 Infamous Assassins and the World Leaders They Dispatched.

Some of the world leaders who have been the victims of assassinations, including the following list:

• John F. Kennedy and Lee Harvey Oswald; John F. Kennedy was the 35th president of the United States (1961–63), who faced a number of foreign crises, especially in Cuba and Berlin, but managed to secure such achievements as the Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and the Alliance for Progress. He was assassinated while riding in a motorcade in Dallas.

• Abraham Lincoln and John Wilkes Booth; Abraham Lincoln was 16th president of the United States (1861–65), who preserved the Union during the American Civil War and brought about the emancipation of the slaves.

• Martin Luther King and James Earl Ray; Martin Luther King, Jr. was a Baptist minister and social activist who led the civil rights movement in the United States from the mid-1950s until his death by assassination in 1968.

• Archduke Franz Ferdinand and Gavrilo Princip; Francis Ferdinand was an Austrian archduke whose assassination was the immediate cause of World War I.

• Mohandas “Mahatma” Gandhi and Nathuram Godse; Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was a leader of the Indian nationalist movement against British rule and was considered to be the father of his country.

• William McKinley and Leon Czolgosz; William McKinley was the 25th president of the United States (1897–1901). Under McKinley’s leadership, the United States went to war against Spain in 1898 and thereby acquired a global empire, including Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Philippines.

• James Garfield and Charles J. Guiteau; James A. Garfield was the 20th president of the United States (March 4–September 19, 1881), who had the second shortest tenure in presidential history.

• Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi (mother and son prime ministers) and Conspirators. Indira Gandhi served as prime minister of India for three consecutive terms (1966–77) and a fourth term from 1980 until she was assassinated in 1984.

Other infamous Assassins in history include the Assassins of the Nizari Isma’ili sect who lived in the mountains of Persia and Syria between 1090 and 1275. During that time, the sect spread terror throughout the Middle East through the covert murder of first Muslim, and later Christian, leaders. https://www.google.com/search?q=who+are+the+assassins&oq=who+are+the+assassins&aqs=chrome..69i57j35i39j0l6.13941j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

Famous assassination crimes in Egypt include the Assassination of the Egyptian Prime Minister Mahmoud Fahmy El- Nuqrashi Pasha Less than three weeks after activities against the Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM). Nuqrashi Pasha was gunned down by Abdel Magid Ahmed Hassan, who was a veterinary student at the University of King Fouad1; he was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood Movement. The slaying occurred on 28 December 1948 at 10:00 am. His assassination, in turn, led to the assassination of Hasan Al Banna on 12 February 1949, a month and a half later, though Banna had condemned the assassination as a terrorist act incompatible with Islam. https://peoplepill.com/people/mahmoud-an-nukrashi-pasha/

Moreover, the assassination of Anwar Sadat occurred on 6 October 1981. Muhammed Anwar al-Sadat, the President of Egypt, was assassinated during the annual victory parade held in Cairo to celebrate Operation Badr, during which the Egyptian Army had crossed the Suez Canal and taken back a small part of the Sinai Peninsula from Israel at the beginning of the Yom Kippur War. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_of_Anwar_Sadat

9 Arab politicians were assassinated and they were the following:

• Mahmoud El Nuqrashi Pasha; Mahmoud Fahmy El-Nuqrashi Pasha (1888-1948)?? was an Egyptian political figure who twice served as the Prime Minister of what was then the Kingdom of Egypt.

Concerned with the Muslim Brotherhood’s popularity and a coup against the royal family and the government, El-Nokrashy Pasha blacklisted the movement.

His stance against the group led to his assassination on 28 December 1948, by Abdel Meguid Ahmed Hassan - a 21- year-old veterinary student and a member of the Brotherhood.

• King Faisal II of Iraq; King Faisal II (1935-1958) was the last Hashemite king of Iraq at only four years of age, following the death of his father in a car accident.

At 18 he would take the throne only to lose it in a bloody coup d’état on 14 July 1958, which came in light of dwindling military support, flagrant British meddling and a rise in Arab nationalism.

Insurgents led by Captain Abdul Sattar Sabaa Al-Ibousi took over the royal palace in Baghdad that day, killing Faisal II, members of the royal family, and several subjects.

• King Faisal bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia; Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (1906-1975) was the third king of Saudi Arabia.

On 25 March 1975, King Faisal was shot point-blank and killed by his half-brother’s son, Prince Faisal bin Musaid.

One of the several theories surrounding the murder of the king was avenging the death of the assassin’s brother, Prince Khalid bin Musaid - who was killed by a policeman in a protest against King Faisal’s modernization reforms.

• Anwar Sadat of Egypt; Sadat watching the military parade a few seconds before his assassination Source: James History

Muhammad Anwar el-Sadat (1918-1981) was the third President of Egypt. In 1979, he visited Israel and signed the Camp David Accords, which ended a 31-year war between the two countries.

Widely seen as a betrayal to Gamal Abdel Nasser’s pan-Arabism, the treaty was and remains extremely unpopular in most of the Arab World.

On 6 October 1981, Sadat was shot dead by assassins posing as soldiers during a parade to mark Egypt’s 1973 war with Israel

• Mohamed Boudiaf; One of the founders of the revolutionary National Liberation Front (FLN) - which led the Algerian War of Independence - Mohamed Boudiaf (1919-1992) accepted the invitation of the Algerian military to become the chairman of the High Council of State (HCE).

• Ahmed Yassin was a Palestinian imam, politician, and founder of Hamas; Ahmed Yassin (1937-2004) was a Palestinian imam, politician, and founder of Hamas.

He was known for providing social services, establishing hospitals, schools, and libraries.

On March 22, 2004, Yassin was killed in an Israeli airstrike when a missile was fired at him as he was being escorted on his wheelchair from early morning prayers.

• Refik Al Hariri; Rafik Baha El Deen Al Hariri (1944-2005) was the Prime Minister of Lebanon from 1992 to 1998, and again from 2000 until he resigned in 2004. He is widely credited for reconstructing post-war Beirut.

Hariri was assassinated on 14 February 2005 when a truck bomb with a ton of explosives detonated as his motorcade drove past the St. George Hotel.

• Assef Shawkat; Assef Shawkat (1950-2012) was the Syrian Deputy Minister of Defense from September 2011 until his death in July 2012.

On 18 July 2012, Shawkat attended a meeting of the military crisis unit at the headquarters of The Syrian National Security Council in the Rawda Square of Damascus.

• Chokri Belaïd; Chokri Belaïd (1964-2013) was a prominent Tunisian lawyer, influential politician, and opposition leader of the left-secular Democratic Patriots’ Movement.

Belaïd was a vocal critic of the Ben Ali regime prior to the 2011 Tunisian revolution and of the Islamist-led Tunisian government afterwards.

On 6 February 2013, as Belaïd was leaving his house, he was shot in the head and chest allegedly by Kamel Gaghgadhi.

It is noteworthy not to ignore at this important juncture the number of young revolutionary Africans, and a number of militants from the African continent who have been assassinated by the colonial powers. History has not ignored their struggle for the liberation of their motherland. We recall the names of an remember the highly intelligent, revolutionary, fearless African political leaders and activists who were assassinated towards independence and after their respective countries attained independence. They include:

• Tom Mboya played a crucial role in establishing the trade unions in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda and also in creating the ‘students’ air-lift’ which helped many Kenyan students go to the United States for studies. Described as erudite and intelligent, Mboya designed the flag of Kenya and organised various labour union platforms across the continent. While serving as the Minister for Economic Planning and Development, Mboya was assassinated on July 5, 1969, at the age of 38.

• Amilcar Lopes da Costa Cabral is considered one of the greatest revolutionaries and anti-colonialist in the continent. Born in Guinea-Bissau to Cape Verdean parents, Cabral led a guerrilla movement against the Portuguese colonial government. With support from Kwame Nkrumah, he set up training camps in Ghana and as an agronomist, taught his troops to teach local farmers better farming techniques in order to increase food productivity both for the larger populace and the troops. On January 20, 1973, Amilcar Cabral was assassinated. His famous quote “Tell no lies, claim no easy victories, tell it to the people the way it is,” is often reiterated by student union leaders.

• Patrice Émery Lumumba was a Congolese politician and independence leader who served as the first Prime Minister of the independent Democratic Republic of the Congo from June until September 1960. He played a significant role in the transformation of the Congo from a colony of Belgium into an independent republic. Patrice Lumumba’s assassination was described by Luddo De Witte, as “the most important assassination of the 20th century.” According to a Guardian article written by Georges Nzongola-Ntalaja, he said, “In Congo, Lumumba’s assassination is rightly viewed as the country’s original sin. Coming less than seven months after independence (on 30 June 1960), it was a stumbling block to the ideals of national unity, economic independence and pan-African solidarity that Lumumba had championed, as well as a shattering blow to the hopes of millions of Congolese for freedom and material prosperity”.

• Thomas Sankara was ousted in coup d’état led by Blaise Compaoré in Burkina Faso, land of the upright man owes its name to Thomas Isidore Sankara, a revolutionary army Captain who took over power in a coup d’etat in 1983. Sankara took radical steps in changing his country’s outlook, both in the foreign policies and domestic policies. His international policies bore anti-imperialist stances, shunning foreign aid and nationalizing all land and mineral wealth. In the domestic front, he led nationwide literacy programs, promoted public health vaccinations of meningitis, measles and yellow fever, banned female genital mutilation (FGM) and appointed women to top positions in the government. His image was a source of inspiration to many. On October 15th, 1987 at the age of 37, he was assassinated by his best friend Blaise Compaoré. A week before his assassination he had declared that “While revolutionaries as individuals can be murdered, you cannot kill ideas.”

• Stephen Bantu Biko was one of the greatest young leaders of South Africa who fought against the apartheid regime in South Africa. In July 1969, Biko was elected as the first president of the South African Students Association (SASO) and in 1970 he was elected as the Chair of SASO Publication and he started publishing articles under the pseudonym Frank Talk, under the heading, I Write What I Like, which eventually became a book. Biko, later on, quit his medical studies and became fully involved in the Black Community Programmes (BCP) which was an arm of the Black Consciousness Movement (BCM). Biko was banned in 1973 but that didn’t restrict the influence of BCM in the political sphere of South Africa. Black Consciousness Movement founder, Steve Biko died in 1977, in South African police custody.

On August 27, 1976, during the Soweto Uprising, Biko was arrested and put under solitary confinement for 101 days. In 1977 Biko was arrested. He was badly beaten and suffered a brain haemorrhage. The police still kept him chained despite his condition and drove him for 12 hours, naked at the back of a van, on a 700km distance to Pretoria. Biko died on 12 September 1977. Donald Woods, a close friend of Steve said, “In the three years that I grew to know him my conviction never wavered that this was the most important political leader in the entire country, and quite simply the greatest man I have ever had the privilege to know.” Biko died at the age of 30.

Quotes about Assassination

Benjamin Disraeli, The 1st Earl of Beaconsfield, KG, PC, FRS who was a British politician of the Conservative Party and who twice served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and played a central role in the creation of the modern Conservative Party and defining its policies and its broad outreach, has been quoted as saying: “Assassination has never changed the history of the world”.

Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruz who was a Cuban Communist Revolutionary and Politician who governed the Republic of Cuba as Prime Minister from 1959 to 1976 and then as President of the Council of State and Council of Ministers from 1976 to 2008 has been quoted as saying: “If Surviving Assassination Attempts were an Olympic Event, I would win the Gold Medal” http://www.picturequotes.com/if-surviving-assassination-attempts-were-an-olympic-event-i-would-win-the-gold-medal-quote-88161

Freedom is a gentle and transparent word that people seek from the beginning of creation and its necessity is not for the human being alone to express himself and live free in freedom without restrictions, but even animals ask for it and do not tolerate the restrictions in its necks or handcuffs in its legs. Red liberty has a door with all its tortuous hands beating: “Freedom is more precious than a loaf of bread”. http://iraqiaramichouse.yoo7.com/t73986-topic

Dr Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/