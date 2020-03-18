 
 
 
SPLM-IO confirms defection of senior generals to S. Sudan Salva Kiir’s army

Lt. Gen. James Koang, former SPLA-IO Deputy Chief of Staff for Adm (C) poses with splinter generals after their defection to SSDPP on 17 March 2020 (Photo released by the group)March 18, 2020 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO has confirmed the defection of several senior generals to the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) pointing that ignore the reason of the spilt.

"The SPLA (IO), Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration, Lt. General James Koang Chuol Ranley and the Deputy Director of National Security Services (NSS) Maj. Gen. James Wang Chany, with their negotiating team has left and deserted the movement and officially joined the government (...)," said the SPLA-IO military spokesman in a statement released on Tuesday evening.

The statement added that the "SPLA-IO leadership is unaware (...) of what makes them deserting the movement".

The three senior military commanders had been part of the group’s negotiating team.

The military spokesman said that the SPLA (IO) Military High Command Leadership immediately instructed all its supporters in the movement in, and out, to cease communication with the defectors.

In September 2019, SPLA-IO Maj Gen James Ochan Puot who had been in charge of its 5th division in Maiwut broke away from the government main peace partner and joined the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF).

In a report in January 2020, the ceasefire monitoring body blamed the government army for welcoming the splinter general Puot saying the move was against the spirit of peace.

SPLM/A-IO family affairs

The splinter group in a statement released on Tuesday morning announced their resignation from the Machar’s led group, pointing to the mismanagement of the SPLM/A-IO. saying it turned into a family affair.

"We have also decided to resign from our respective assignments. The reasons are many but important among them is the way the movement is being run and managed."

"The SPLM/A-IO has lost direction, vision and command of the forces that it is turned into family affairs without consultation with military command council in the movement is case in point."

Machar has been criticized in the social media for the appointment of his wife Angelina Nyajany Teny as the defence minister.

The breakaway group said they joined President Salva Kiir for the interest of peace.

"In the interest of full implementation of the Sept. 2018 peace agreement and in the spirit of ensuring stability and peace to our beloved country of South Sudan. We have decided to join hands, declare our support and allegiance to the president of the Republic of South Sudan General Salva Kiir Mayardit".

(ST)

  • 18 March 11:51, by rossbelongstoall

    I give up! South Sudanese are the most useless and hopeless people on the face of this earth. Only divine intervention can save this country. 15 years of the same sh1t!

    repondre message

  • 18 March 12:27, by james john luka

    That’s what happen when you follow someone without understanding his intentions.

    repondre message

  • 18 March 12:40, by Mayendit

    Where is Mr. Games?.
    I said there are generals that have been disappointed from their leader Riek Machar Teny and his wife Angelina Teny because the process of appointment was not done right way. I did mentioned about Eastern Nuers communities are upset because they believe strongly that, they have been betrayed by Riek Machar for years rebellious.

    repondre message

  • 18 March 12:49, by Mayendit

    The first vice president Riek Machar Teny is not worry about the Eastern Nuers communities complained simply because he and his are saying what make him failed is the Nuers people themselves and not him adding, they will never rebelling against government even if it cost them losing jobs. On the other hand, the Eastern Nuers communities including politicians says, enough is enough for now.

    repondre message

    • 18 March 13:02, by South South

      Mayendit,

      SPLM/A-IO family affairs, Riek Machar’s family affairs.
      1- Riek Machar, First vice president, sick with cancer
      2- Angelina Teny, Riek’s wife ministr of defense, committed adultery with many men, has children with other man.
      3- Minister of Petrolism, Riek Machar’s son-in-law, inexperience very young man.

      Oh My God!!!!! I can’t add more.

      repondre message

      • 18 March 13:09, by South South

        jubaone,

        Your PhD holder took 3 big fat positions from IO and gave them to his immediate family. Holding PhD is one thing and been a real leader is another. Dirty Bari are beating up other Equatorians in Juba because their tribe bishop resigned, jubaone, your Bari tribe is just shit. Killing Mundari and now beating up other tribes from Equatoria. Kurkoo!!!!!

        repondre message

        • 18 March 18:21, by jubaone

          South South
          Jienge kaffir, this chaos only reinforces my assertion, that Riek has defecated on his integrity as an educated person. He has become worse than an illiterate. Even aryan jienge sakit is better than him. Riek appointed his wife as defense minister, his son in-law as petroleum minister and his in-law Elizabeth Acuai Yol as health minister. This is nyagatism. Ya jienge.

          repondre message

        • 18 March 18:26, by jubaone

          South South
          At least we Bari beat up others. You jienge kill yourselves like barbarians. Just last week over 41 dead, over 60 seriously injured in clan fighting in fmr Lakes state. Anyway, your fucking jienge lives really don’t matter. Lazy idiots unfit as slaves, dummies unfit to learn. Hang yourselves, wasakanin.

          repondre message

          • 18 March 18:43, by Paul

            Jubaone, I think you are deeply sick! I wonder what you do for life! You must be a very ugly individual both inside and out! Leave the Dinka alone. Most of them actually have nothing to do with your daily psychosis.

            repondre message

          • 18 March 22:32, by South South

            jubaone,

            Bari killed Mundari and beat up Eastern Equatoria tribes. You can’t run away from it Kurkoo!!!!

            repondre message

      • 18 March 13:48, by Malakal county Simon

        South South

        As long they defected alone because of positions, they are not significant.... And by the way, the new patroleum minister married to a daughter of late Gatluak Deng and I don’t know the connection here with Dr Machar.. Please elaborate with evidence and not believing in crazy romurs......

        repondre message

        • 18 March 16:11, by South South

          Malakal county Simon,

          In South Sudan, you can have 5 to 10 wives if you want. Nuers need to rethink about Riek. In 1991, he left Nuer and went to Khartoum. In 2002, he left Nuers in Khartoum and returned back to John Garang. In 2013, he left Nuers in Juba and ran away alone. In 2016, he ran away with rotten feet to DRC. in 2020, he gave 3 big positions to his family.Wake Up Nuers!!!!!

          repondre message

  • 18 March 12:54, by Wilson1

    repondre message

  • 18 March 15:00, by denng

    THe rebellion which was acccusing the Government of losing vision and direction has also lost its vision and direction,,
    What a bunch of mouth breathers!!!

    repondre message

  • 18 March 15:00, by Gender Activist Ter Manyang

    Dr. Machar should understand the meaning of management

    repondre message

    • 18 March 15:55, by Langbaar

      That is what we always tell our ’Nuers ke nyantoc cousins’, following a someone simply because he/she is from from clan or a tribe without know the that someone motives has never been a good idea. Gat Machar a useless over ambitious fool. He has caused a lot of destruction and distrust among South Sudanese people communities than even some of our arch enemies>>>

      repondre message

      • 18 March 16:06, by Langbaar

        The Jaangs/Dinkas always say ’kon koc or kon madang’ (take a deep breath, investigate the problem and take an action with a full force there is, against your enemy after you identify your enemy. Jaangs/Dinkas don’t like to fight wars to loose, and of course ’our Nuers ke nyantoc cosuins’ all South Sudanese communities or all communities around the world don’t like to fight wars loose either.>>>

        repondre message

        • 18 March 16:29, by Langbaar

          it is the way it has always is and will always will. What happened on the 15/12/2013 would have been contained in the two army barracks. Mr. Riek Machar should have gone to any foreign embassy in Juba on that night of the 15/12/2013 if he were not behind the foiled coup attempt and called for calm the next morning, the 16/12/2013. Mr. Salva Kiir would have>>>>

          repondre message

          • 18 March 17:23, by Langbaar

            faced the South Sudanese people’s outrage to have falsely create a coup to kill the Nuers in Juba and purged his opponents,. But Mr. Riek Machar and his buddies; of Mr. Alfred Lado Gore, Taban Deng Gai and their bunch of entourage ran out of Juba and came here to ’Bor, Jonglei, raised their Ngundeng Buong magician flag’.>>>

            repondre message

            • 18 March 17:35, by Langbaar

              and Mr. Riek Machar himself *named his aimless armed rebellion* "Resistant resistant movement (RM)" in Jan. 2014. This was done by his *handlers in US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their lackeys here in the IGAD and and the IGAD* to stick with the SPLM/A name, otherwise, his "aimless armed rebellion would not be supported by them">>>>

              repondre message

              • 18 March 17:42, by Langbaar

                Mr. Riek Machar handlers of *the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israel), their bunch of creeps here in the IGAD and the AU* was ’goaded into the *hotels, brothels and bars of Adis Ababa* to go and negotiate with Mr. Salva Kiir and his allies. And the vermin who covet our country and our people to death simply did this, to save their evil faces.>>>

                repondre message

                • 18 March 17:52, by Langbaar

                  that there was no *armed rebellion sponsored by them in South Sudan through their Riek Machar*. Lolly informed South Sudanese fools, *vermin went and play balls with our country and our people through their Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, so-called ’faith nonsense’, civil societies and and other piece of trashes who don’t know what they were signing for in Hotel, brothels and bars of Adis Ababa,>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 18 March 18:05, by Langbaar

                    in August 2015 in the hotels, bars and brothels of Adis Ababa.*: https://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article56093
                    This document was "drafted and pushed into South Sudanese people’s throats by our arch enemies*, the document was not
                    ’negotiated by the government of South Sudanese* or their *Riek Machar low lives, Pagan Amuom or their so-called civil societies of pieces of trashes*>>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 18 March 18:14, by Langbaar

                      The damned foreign puppets/stooges so-called peace came and *exploded on the evils who covet our country and our people dirty and evil faces* on the 07/07/2016, in Juba. Lowly informed South Sudanese fools. Watch out. That from "Jerusalem, to Tigris River, Eupharte River and right up to our Nilotic plains and valleys*-----the evil juus (so-called israel) attack dogs would *span to*, good luck>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 18 March 18:19, by Langbaar

                        let the *low lives like Mr. Angela Acuil or the so-called circumcised of trashes who worship the evil juus (so-called israelis) piece of trashes* bring their low lives into our country and over our people again. And they will be as good as dead with their vermin. Reasons, pure HATRED AND RACISM.>>>>

                        repondre message

                      • 18 March 19:00, by Langbaar

                        I mean that from Jerusalem, to Tigris River, Eupharte River and right up to our Nilotic plains and valleys*-----the evil juus (so-called israel) attack dogs would *span to*, good luck with that fellows. That is not going to happen under the sun or even in million years, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM.>>>>

                        repondre message

                      • 18 March 19:01, by Langbaar

                        I mean that from Jerusalem, to Tigris River, Eupharte River and right up to our Nilotic plains and valleys*-----the evil juus (so-called israel) attack dogs would *span to*, good luck with that fellows. That is not going to happen under the sun or even in million years, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM.>>>>

                        repondre message

  • 18 March 16:15, by Chiir

    You gave all the key ministerial positions to family members; ignored the people who helped and carried you on their shoulders to Congo, and expect no rebellion within? No, you are not serious, Mr. FVP. I think Mrs. Angelina gave this wrong advice. You should have for the very least, refused to even appoint Angelina as a minister for defense and instead appointed James Koang Chuol or any other guy

    repondre message

  • 18 March 16:19, by Chiir

    These two people, namely your wife ( Angelina) and Mr. Puot Kang are the core reasons for this rebellion. First of all, these two individuals are not experienced and hence do not deserve the positions. And second of all, you are related to them. Now, we have two VPs all of whom come from Bentiu, Minister for defense from Bentiu and yet again, the MOP is given to a very naive and inexperienced guy

    repondre message

  • 18 March 16:22, by Chiir

    Also, Nyandeng and Mabior have gotten their shares and I think they shut up. This is another family which is celebrating!

    repondre message

  • 18 March 16:53, by conservative

    Reik machar is confused person but a user after all these young man sacrifice for him look at who he brought around him and that’s why following wrong leader without vision and leadership you get people support like Dr John Garang did in Khartoum shake it up, Reik is just desperate person with attempt since garang until now

    repondre message

  • 18 March 19:16, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Wick and greedy generals. They do not have vision, goal, and objectives. They defected to South Sudan Army to seek positions. They should rather resigned instead of defected after peace is signed. P. Kiir needs to be carefully with these generals. Machar is the person who created Thousand of generals in South S. five vice presidents, more states, and many rebel groups. Kiir needs to check his lead

    repondre message

    • 18 March 19:24, by Dinka-Defender-General

      South Sudan becomes fail state because of Machar and many generals that are given positions, which created more rebellion throughout the country. P. Kiir needs to stop harboring these greed generals such as Machar, NAS leaders, and many rebel groups..

      repondre message

Comment on this article



