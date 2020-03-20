Is Angelina the cause of Cdr Koang Chuol’s defection?

By Tut Kuany Kok

I have been a staunch and henchman who also hate framing up stories, for the sake of luring and enticing people’s attention from their solace or comfort zone for my own gratification. And I always submit towards offering myself a break more than writing unverified and untested bulletins (but this aside) the very incentive for this article is because of Cdr Koang Chuol Ranley and his comrades who on 17-3-2020 pledge their allegiance to President Salva Kiir.

In this connection, a lot of people both in the SPLM-IO and the Government who in so many words upbraid Dr Riek Machar over Cdr Koang’s defection with heavy culpability. However, I would like to make this hypothetical argument crystal clear to the general public.

On the letter of the deliberate ending of his support to the SPLM-IO, as well as his resignation from the movement he inexhaustibly help built, Cdr Koang discernment the incompetency of his former boss Dr Riek Machar, the incompetency which he links with his wife Angelina Teny, followed by an apt description of the SPLM-IO as "Family Affairs or Business Enterprises." (Which is being run by Dr Riek and Angelina Teny)

Arguably and defensibly. Koang said that the main reason for his defection is because of Angelina whom he said, was appointed as the Country’s Defense and Veterans affairs Minister without the knowledge of the SPLM-IO Military Council (SPLM-IO MC)

Moreover, in 2019, Cdr Koang was fired from his assignment as the SPLM-IO Deputy Chief of Staff for Operation also from the Joint Defense Board (JDB) and the reason for his relieve was connected to his reluctance and hesitancy, which was long seen in him by the Leadership of the SPLM-IO and the International Peace Partners that monitored the security progress between the SPLM-IO and the Government within the country.

February this year, I met with the coordinator of the United Nations Security Council (Panel of expert) the successor of Klem Ryan who described Salva Kiir as “Useful idiot” also he is the very person who compiled and divulged the reports on the assassination of late Aggrey Iddris and Samuel Dong Luak at Luri farm.

Therefore in my two hours meeting with him, he unveiled to me how Koang was too reluctant in his duty and how he was living a lavish lifestyle in Juba which he believes Koang was up to no good against his own assignment and responsibilities, as one of the committees who inspect and supervise the security configuration in the country.

Subsequently, as a writer, I can prudently delineate his move as the betrayal in the city in the name of adhering to the core of his assignments.

He also told me that, he asked Koang about the progress at cantonment sites if everything was in place, but the response he got was irritated to the point of seeing him as a spy who was bribed to gradually forbear to faithfully stick to his responsibility. And here he said "I’ was so disappointed in General Koang for lying to me that there’s progress at cantonments areas, the same sites that I visited myself," he concluded.

But the little he (Koang) didn’t know that the same coordinator for UN Panel of Expert always moves from one place to another for the search of evident and substantial reports on the security sector. But little later Koang was fired by Dr Riek Machar from his Juba assignment and I’m quite certain that, that Coordinator of Panel of Expert has a hand in Koang’s removal because he met Dr Riek three days before Koang was relieved to see whether or not the people he has assigned on his behalf are working up to his anticipation and expectations

On the contrary to what people think of his defection, Cdr Koang made his move too earlier but all this while he thought that the Leadership of the SPLM-IO would’ve assigned him to another job which didn’t occur. In which his defection has nothing to do with the appointment of Angelina rather than being against his 2019 removal from the task he bungled to fulfil. Therefore, the things he is sayings are cover-up so that he might win supports from outsides.

Vividly in the presence of all the SPLM-IO erstwhile and current generals in Pagak, Angelina Teny was appointed on 6th of November 2015 as the Chairperson of the SPLM-IO security and Defense Committee while within her appointment none of them objects the appointments and this must have to replace the unfounded allegations that her appointment was illicit and illegitimate.

last but not least, Cdr Koang have to refrains from planting ramification in the name of Angelina Teny and he should also understand that as the Military commander like he is, he will still also be under the same Angelina whom he is trying to avoid because according to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflicts in South Sudan (R-ARCISS) all forces will be under Angelina of which the probability of him salute her is inevitable.

In conclusion, I’m urging the SPLM-IO members to deem this groundless claimed as the way of bringing unnecessary complexity and confusion in the movements.

In this matter of course and indisputably, it’s true that Koang devoted his energy, times and even resources to see reforms in the country and his distribution during his tenure in SPLM-IO as one of its top Commanders and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operation will not be forgotten and I’m asking all of you to wish him good luck and progress under President Salva Kiir for the sacrifices he made was incomparable. But to all of us, defection cannot solve any problem more than the normal setting of revamping the path of leadership crisis and political mistakes

The author can be reach via tutkuany7@gmail.com