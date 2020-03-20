 
 
 
Sudan confirms its second case of coronavirus

March 20, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’ Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) has registered its second confirmed case of COVID-19, while the police in Khartoum state recalled the ban of gathering to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

"A source at the Federal Ministry of Health announced the registration of a second confirmed case of coronavirus in Khartoum," said the official news agency SUNA on Friday evening.

The agency further said that the patient is a foreigner in the forties working in an international organization

"He and his family members are receiving the necessary health care under the supervision of the Ministry of Health," SUNA further said.

According to Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health, 270 previously quarantined people (including those quarantined at border crossings) have been discharged while 67 people remain in isolation centres.

The majority of people in isolation are in Khartoum state with one person in each of the following states: North Kordofan, West Kordofan, River Nile, Red Sea, North Darfur, Kassala.

Sudanese Health Minister said in a media briefing on Friday evening that the foreigner arrived in Khartoum last week.

The patient has been isolated to reduce the risk of exposure to others, stressed to the minister before to add that he is in good condition and that his family has been confined.

The international organization in which he works has been informed to take the necessary measures.

He further called on the Sudanese to avoid gathering saying it represents the most important measure to prevent the spread of the respiratory disease.
Ban of gatherings

For its part, The police press office recalled in a statement issued Friday that the country is under the state of health emergency and the Khartoum State Security Committee issued a decision to ban gatherings.

Accordingly, the statement urged Sudanese to fully comply with these decisions and directives and to avoid gatherings.

"Any attempts to not observe those directives constitute a certain risk to public health (...) the law enforcement authorities will take the necessary measures for the safety of society".

Sudanese government confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Friday 13 March. The over fifty patient who died on March 12, was in the United Arab Emirates during the first week of March.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

